Top Landing Spots for Jrue Holiday Ahead of the 2026 NBA Trade Deadline

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, Jrue Holiday has emerged as one of the most intriguing names in potential trade discussions. A proven two-way star, Holiday brings elite perimeter defense, veteran leadership, and versatile playmaking that can immediately elevate any contending roster. His ability to guard multiple positions, facilitate an offense without dominating the ball, and perform in high-pressure playoff situations makes him a highly valuable addition for teams looking to make a deep postseason run.

In this breakdown, we’ll explore the top three trade destinations for Jrue Holiday, analyzing the fit, potential impact, and what each team would gain by adding his championship experience, defensive versatility, and clutch-level scoring and passing.

The New York Knicks

Dec 16, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; The New York Knicks pose for a photograph after winning the Emirates NBA Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks could be highly interested in acquiring Jrue Holiday as part of a strategy to both boost their current championship window and position themselves to attract a superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo long-term. Holiday provides elite two-way talent, capable of guarding multiple positions, facilitating the offense, and making high-level plays in crunch time, all qualities that immediately elevate a contender.

The Knicks are showing interest in Jrue Holiday, per @TheSteinLine



“Another concept that keeps coming up: Rumbles that the Knicks have explored pathways to try to acquire Portland's Jrue Holiday.There are at least two clear reasons why New York would have interest in a player… pic.twitter.com/Y2yWdWexBm — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 27, 2026

Beyond his on-court impact, Holiday brings veteran leadership and a championship mindset, helping guide younger players while stabilizing the locker room. By adding a proven, versatile guard like Holiday, the Knicks would not only improve their chances of deep playoff success but also present a more attractive environment for a star like Giannis to join in the future.

The Los Angeles Lakers

Jan 2, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) walk to the bench during a time out in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers could greatly benefit from acquiring Jrue Holiday to provide a reliable third scoring option and bolster their defense alongside LeBron James and Luka Dončić. Holiday’s ability to create his own shot, knock down timely jumpers, and run the offense efficiently would take pressure off LeBron and Luka, giving the stars more freedom to focus on playmaking and scoring.

Defensively, Holiday is elite at guarding multiple positions, navigating screens, and disrupting opposing ball-handlers, which would help cover mismatches and strengthen the team’s perimeter defense. His two-way skill set and veteran leadership would make him the perfect complementary piece for a star-driven lineup aiming to contend deep into the playoffs.

The Miami Heat

Jan 11, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45), guard Pelle Larsson (9), and center/forward Bam Adebayo (13) stand after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat could look to acquire Jrue Holiday as a significant point guard upgrade over Davion Mitchell, particularly to enhance their two-way play and veteran leadership. While Mitchell is a promising young defender, Holiday brings proven playoff experience, elite perimeter defense, and the ability to run an offense efficiently without dominating the ball. His scoring, playmaking, and ability to create shots for himself and teammates would give Miami a more versatile and reliable backcourt option, while his veteran presence could help stabilize the team in high-pressure situations.

Adding Holiday would immediately elevate the Heat’s championship window by strengthening both ends of the floor and providing a trusted leader alongside their stars.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News