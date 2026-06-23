Top Landing Spots For Trey Murphy III: How Would Playing With Cade Cunningham Impact His Fantasy Value?

The NBA offseason is in full swing, and it started off with a bang with Giannis Antetokounmpo being shipped from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Miami Heat last night. However, there are sure to be plenty more trades this offseason, even if that one turns out to be the biggest.

One player who has been heavily rumored to potentially be on the move is New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III. Murphy has become an important asset for fantasy basketball owners and is coming off the best season of his career. Last season, he averaged 21.5 points per game, 5.7 rebounds per game, 3.8 assists per game, and 1.5 steals per game. All of which were career highs. A new landing spot could have a massive impact on his fantasy value.

Indiana Pacers

Last season was always going to be a lost season for the Pacers with Tyrese Haliburton recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon he suffered in the 2025 NBA Finals. However, they will be looking to get back on track next season, and acquiring a young star like Murphy could be a key piece in helping them return to the NBA Finals in what could be a wide-open Eastern Conference.

We have seen that the Pacers have the ability to compete for a title, and a down year could end up being a blessing in disguise. Playing on a contending team next to a star like Haliburton should help Murphy's fantasy value.

Golden State Warriors

If playing alongside Haliburton would help Murphy's fantasy value, playing with a legend like Steph Curry should do wonders for him. Curry is both a playmaker for others and can drain shots if you get him the ball. However, he will turn 39 years old next season, and his career is winding down.

The Warriors are looking to make one last run with Curry as their centerpiece, and acquiring a young star like Murphy could help them get back on top for one last run. This could be a perfect landing spot for the talented young forward.

Detroit Pistons

The playoffs made it very clear that the Pistons still need plenty of help to become a true contender. After finishing as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last season, they looked terrible in the playoffs.

It would make sense for them to add multiple pieces to pair with Cade Cunningham, and Murphy would be a great start. However, we aren't sure that joining the Pistons would have much of an impact on his fantasy value. We'd expect this move to keep Murphy at the status quo.

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