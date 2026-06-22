How a Jaylen Brown Trade to the Milwaukee Bucks Would Impact Fantasy Basketball

The Boston Celtics have entered the limelight as the frontrunners to gain Giannis Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster trade. It is being reported that Giannis is set to be dealt by the NBA Draft on June 23. Such a deal will happen between the Celtics and the Heat, with the former NBA MVP as the recipient.

According to Kalshi, Giannis is listed as 60% likely to become a Boston Celtic via a potential trade, with the deal to be announced at any time, per the minutes. Such a deal will almost certainly include NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown. What does that mean for the realm of fantasy basketball? Let us discuss.

Fantasy Basketball Outlook if Jaylen Brown is a Milwaukee Buck

The Bucks operate with Giannis as their primary weapon on the basketball court. He averaged 35.8% usage across 36 games last season. That marked Giannis 2nd in the NBA in usage rate, trailing only Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers (36.8%).

What that means is that if Giannis is traded for Brown and company, there will be a massive void to fill. In such a scenario, Brown will easily fill that void.

Coming in at 3rd in the NBA in usage rate is Brown himself. He played 2025-26 at 35.1% in that metric, and Brown would be able to maintain, if not even heighten, that usage rate in Milwaukee. The only downside will be that his new team will be much worse on paper. The Celtics are contenders and likely, NBA Finals favorites with Giannis. The Bucks hope to make the playoffs.

It is hard to accurately project what the Bucks' depth chart may look like in the event of such a trade. It will not be as simple as a 1-for-1, Giannis for Brown. The Celtics would likely include additional assets, most assuredly being first-round picks. The Bucks could get Payton Pritchard. They could get other low-level backups. No matter what happens, Brown is the guy in Milwaukee.

Final Verdict: Jaylen Brown is a top-15 player in fantasy basketball if traded to the Bucks, by default of expected usage rate alone.

What the Trade Rumors Are Saying

ESPN's Shams Charania reported that a Giannis deal is expected to be completed by the NBA Draft, which will take place on Tuesday Night, June 23. As of this publication, that leaves us with 30 hours until such a deal might take place.

The Celtics have risen to be the frontrunners in such as deal involvinga Jaylen Brown as the key offer piece. It is a simple fact that Brown is a more attractive single asset than anything that the Heat can offer, including Tyler Herro.

Stay tuned to Fantasy Sports On SI for breaking news analysis upon a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, if it so happens.

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