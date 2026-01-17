Trey Murphy III And 2 Other Fantasy Basketball Sell-High Targets

The NBA has eclipsed the halfway point of the regular season, with fantasy basketball stars finding their stride as the year progresses. A number of players around the league have already surpassed expectations, emerging as breakout stars with immensely valuable fantasy production.

While some players could sustain such levels of output, other players’ respective numbers could take a dip during the second half of the season. Fantasy managers could look to capitalize on elevated trade value to maximize their lineups down the stretch of the season. Here are three sell-high candidates for fantasy managers who could be skeptical about the sustainability of production:

Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

Andrew Nembhard is in the midst of a career year for an injury-riddled Indiana Pacers squad. The fourth-year guard has surged in fantasy rankings with efficient scoring and playmaking production. Over 36 games, Nembhard is averaging 17.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 7.1 assists, shooting 44% from the field and nearly 37% from beyond the arc. Through 41 games, the Pacers boast just nine wins and are on the lookout for a valuable lottery pick to pair with their core of Nembhard, Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam and Bennedict Mathurin. The combo guard could be rested in greater capacity down the stretch of the season which could mark a serious hit for his fantasy stock.

Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans

Similarly to Nembhard, Trey Murphy III has emerged as one of the lone bright spots for the porous New Orleans Pelicans. The team has notched just 10 wins over 43 games this season, despite the two-way versatility of Murphy. Over 39 games, the sharpshooter is averaging career-highs in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and field-goal percentage. Recent reports have indicated that Murphy could be on the move, should New Orleans elect to capitalize on his value in the trade market. With a trade, he’d likely appear in a reduced role for a championship contender, hampering his fantasy production. If he isn’t moved, he could be rested with greater regularity as the Pelicans look to cement one of the top picks in the draft.

Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe is in the midst of a career year for a surprising Portland Trail Blazers club. The fourth-year guard has helped the team get out to a 20-22 record, holding the ninth seed in the Western Conference through 42 games. Sharpe has appeared in 38 games to this point of the season, averaging 21.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists, adding 1.6 steals on the defensive end while shooting 45.4% from the field. Fellow breakout stars Deni Avdija and Scoot Henderson have missed time recently but are set to return imminently. Their return could hamper Sharpe’s fantasy production and could slightly diminish his trade value over the next several weeks.

