2 Anthony Richardson Trade Destinations That Could Skyrocket His Fantasy Football Value

If Anthony Richardson can escape Indianapolis, a fantasy resurgence could be in the cards.

The Colts selected Richardson with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, hoping that he would become the new face of the franchise. Yet, after three seasons, Richardson has appeared in just 17 games and has continued to stray further from starting quarterback duties. Now entering year four, a change of scenery may be exactly what he needs to live up to his draft selection. His elite arm and rushing ability have always given him high fantasy potential, but an organization must be willing to take a chance on him first.

Here are three ideal landing spots for Anthony Richardson that could reignite his fantasy outlook.

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) prepares to play the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

To say the least, Arizona has had a hefty offseason of quarterback drama.

After moving on from Kyler Murray, the franchise decided to hand the keys of the offense to Jacoby Brissett for the remainder of the season. And while his fantasy numbers were solid, his on-field production was not. The Cardinals would go 1-11 with Brissett under center before the offseason got underway. And unfortunately, the situation did not end there.

Brissett entered the offseason with a contract holdout in place, arguing that he should be paid starting-caliber pay if he were to start in 2026 for Arizona. And after some serious deliberation, the Cardinals gave him that contract. However, the deal doesn’t guarantee any increased production on the field, and that’s where Richardson comes in.

Arizona and QB Jacoby Brissett, who skipped most of the team’s off-season program as he requested a new deal, reached agreement today on a reworked contract.



Brissett was in the second year of a two-year deal that was scheduled to pay him $4.88 million in base salary. pic.twitter.com/RYt7cauKQq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2026

If dealt to the desert, Richardson could immediately slide into the QB1 spot if Brissett does not live up to his contract. And while a starting battle between him and rookie Carson Beck is certainly possible, Richardson’s prior NFL experience plays heavily in his favor.

More importantly, Arizona could easily maximize his fantasy strengths. Richardson has averaged nearly 14 yards per carry over his career, giving both Arizona and fantasy managers exactly the production they are looking for. Pair that with a supporting cast of Marvin Harrison Jr., Trey McBride, and Jeremiah Love, and he’d have far more support than he had in Indianapolis.

Even if his passing stays inconsistent, Richardson’s rushing ability alone could bring his fantasy stock back from the grave in Arizona.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) leaves the field after defeating the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just like Arizona, the Buccaneers also had contract disputes of their own this offseason.

Current starter Baker Mayfield made it public that he was seeking a contract extension this offseason, and that it would only take place before training camp. Yet, as the weeks rolled on, that seemed less and less likely. And now with training camp officially underway, both sides must wait until 2027 to strike a potential deal.

However, Tampa Bay isn’t tied to Mayfield for the foreseeable future. His contract is set to conclude after the 2026 season, and unless the Buccaneers can sweeten their proposal, there’s no guarantee he will come back. So, instead of dropping a loaded contract on an already unhappy quarterback, why not take a swing elsewhere?

Richardson would likely come at a fraction of the cost, and from a fantasy standpoint, the fit is beyond enticing. Throwing to Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin would immediately give him one of the deepest supporting casts he’s had, while his rushing ability would only open up the playbook all the more. He could look to take deep shots to his elite receivers, and if not, could barrel ahead behind a Buccaneers’ offensive line that is set to return at full strength this season.

If Tampa Bay can help him take even a small step forward as a passer, Richardson could become lethal in fantasy leagues for the coming years.