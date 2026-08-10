20 Best Saquon Barkley Fantasy Football Team Names for 2026

Alright, you’re finally wrapped up with your fantasy draft. But honestly, that’s only half of the work. Now comes the fun (and most important) part: coming up with a team name that’s worthy of your roster. If Saquon Barkley is your star this year, there are plenty of clever names to turn the Eagles running back into your league’s next team-name legend.

Here are 20 Saquon Barkley-inspired team names for your consideration this fantasy football season.

Jurassic Barkley

A spin on the classic film from 1993.

Quontonomo Bay

Couldn't hurt to borrow the nickname of one of his teammates.

Quon Solo

For the Star Wars fans out there!

Quon and Done

Saquonda Forever

In case you prefer superheroes more.

Once Saquon a Time

Obi 'Quon Kenobi

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) walks off the field after the first half against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oh Saquon You See?

Feeling a little patriotic?

Another 'Quon Bites the Dust

The Bark Night Rises

Another superhero play on words, just in case the others didn't hit quite right.

Quadzilla

A reference to his comically strong legs.

The Quadfather

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quon is the Loneliest Number

A subtle nod to the famous Harry Nilsson song from 1968.

All Barkley, No Bite

The LomBarkley Trophy

In case you're looking to remind your leaguemates what you're fighting for.

The Good, the Bad, and the Barkley

A spin on the hit 1966 western.

Barkley's Inferno

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quontum Leap

Barkham Asylum

One final superhero reference.

The Wolf of Bark Street

Feeling like Jordan Belfort?