20 Best Saquon Barkley Fantasy Football Team Names for 2026
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Alright, you’re finally wrapped up with your fantasy draft. But honestly, that’s only half of the work. Now comes the fun (and most important) part: coming up with a team name that’s worthy of your roster. If Saquon Barkley is your star this year, there are plenty of clever names to turn the Eagles running back into your league’s next team-name legend.
Here are 20 Saquon Barkley-inspired team names for your consideration this fantasy football season.
Jurassic Barkley
A spin on the classic film from 1993.
Quontonomo Bay
Couldn't hurt to borrow the nickname of one of his teammates.
Quon Solo
For the Star Wars fans out there!
Quon and Done
Saquonda Forever
In case you prefer superheroes more.
Once Saquon a Time
Obi 'Quon Kenobi
Oh Saquon You See?
Feeling a little patriotic?
Another 'Quon Bites the Dust
The Bark Night Rises
Another superhero play on words, just in case the others didn't hit quite right.
Quadzilla
A reference to his comically strong legs.
The Quadfather
Quon is the Loneliest Number
A subtle nod to the famous Harry Nilsson song from 1968.
All Barkley, No Bite
The LomBarkley Trophy
In case you're looking to remind your leaguemates what you're fighting for.
The Good, the Bad, and the Barkley
A spin on the hit 1966 western.
Barkley's Inferno
Quontum Leap
Barkham Asylum
One final superhero reference.
The Wolf of Bark Street
Feeling like Jordan Belfort?
Zach is a Temple University graduate with a degree in journalism and sports media, bringing a lifelong passion for storytelling and athletics to his work. With years of experience covering a myriad of sports at the high school, collegiate, and professional levels, he seeks to bring a polished and informed approach to every story he tells.Follow zgephart03