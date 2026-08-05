The Perfect First Round: Non-PPR Fantasy Draft Featuring Saquon Barkley
In this story:
Saquon Barkley RB Pick 1
The Case: A goal-line monster running behind one of the league's premier offensive lines. Barkley offers weekly 20-plus carry volume paired with the highest touchdown ceiling among running backs.
Non-PPR Value: Operating in a high-powered offense ensures constant red-zone drives. His rare blend of power and home-run explosive ability (capable of breaking 50-plus yard TDs on any carry) yields elite single-week fantasy ceilings in standard scoring.
Bijan Robinson RB Pick 2
The Case: Highly efficient between the tackles with a true three-down workload and comfortable 1,400-plus rushing yard floor.
Non-PPR Value: While Robinson loses a fraction of his comparative advantage over pure "plow" backs without point-per-reception rewards, his sheer volume and explosive efficiency keep him firmly in the top-tier RB1 conversation. Yardage and touchdown projection drive his standard-league baseline.
Jahmyr Gibbs RB Pick 3
The Case: Home-run potential every time he touches the ball in one of the NFL's highest-scoring offenses.
Non-PPR Value: Gibbs averages over 5.0 yards per carry and ranks among the league leaders in explosive run rate (10-plus yard carries). In standard leagues, where distance scoring and touchdowns carry maximum weight, his ability to turn a routine stretch play into a 60-plus yard touchdown creates an unmatched weekly ceiling.
Derrick Henry RB Pick 4
The Case: An absolute titan in non-PPR formats. Henry provides all the perks of a 1,500-plus yard, 15-touchdown anchor without taking a hit for minimal receiving output.
Non-PPR Value: In PPR formats, satellite backs capture dozens of artificial fantasy points purely off of short receptions. Standard scoring eliminates that inflation, elevating heavy-workload, goal-line hammers like Henry directly to the top of overall draft boards.
Christian McCaffrey RB Pick 5
The Case: Elite scrimmage-yard generator and one of the NFL's most dependable touchdown producers when healthy.
Non-PPR Value: Though a slight injury history lowers his absolute floor, McCaffrey's dual-threat profile still translates effectively to standard formats. His ability to rack up 600-800 receiving yards on top of heavy rushing work ensures elite overall scrimmage yardage and TD upside.
Justin Jefferson WR Pick 6
The Case: The safest wide receiver profile across all fantasy formats, backed by an enormous yardage floor and high-end big-play metrics.
Non-PPR Value: While elite RBs gain a structural boost in standard formats due to high carry totals and goal-line usage, Jefferson remains less affected than most WRs. His downfield efficiency and big-play knack keep him positioned at the top of the wide receiver hierarchy.
Ja'Marr Chase WR Pick 7
The Case: Command of a massive 28%-30% target share and weekly WR1 overall ceiling.
Non-PPR Value: Even without target-volume points, Chase thrives on downfield chunk plays and high-value red-zone opportunities. Having demonstrated double-digit touchdown capability across multiple seasons, Chase is a long-distance scoring threat which makes him a premier wide receiver anchor in standard scoring.
CeeDee Lamb WR Pick 8
The Case: A high-upside WR1 option whose fantasy ceiling relies on yardage efficiency and touchdown bounce-back rather than pure reception volume.
Non-PPR Value: While his 100-plus catch capability makes him a consensus top-3 overall pick in PPR formats, standard scoring strips away that reception buffer and slightly alters his draft value. If opting for a wide receiver early in non-PPR drafts, Lamb offers a strong high-yardage floor with elite touchdown upside: just ensure to target high-volume, goal-line running backs in subsequent rounds.
Malik Nabers WR Pick 9
The Case: Functions best as a high-upside WR2 in non-PPR drafts, offering explosive multi-touchdown potential whenever the offense connects on deep plays.
Non-PPR Value: Because overall team scoring volume can be inconsistent compared to receivers attached to elite offenses, standard scoring heavily favors high-volume running backs and high-scoring touchdown receivers early on. Nabers' pure target demand ensures a strong yardage baseline, keeping his explosive after-the-catch potential and year-two touchdown ceiling relevant.
Nico Collins WR Pick 10
The Case: A big-play specialist who routinely pushes for a 70-80-plus yard receiving baseline per game, establishing a high standard-scoring floor.
Non-PPR Value: His standard scoring relies slightly more on distance yards than multi-TD spikes, but Collins routinely pushes for high receiving yards per game in a balanced passing scheme. Because standard scoring heavily penalizes short-catch windows, Collins' elite downfield efficiency and 15-plus YPC profile keeps him very close in value to his PPR rankings, making him an ideal WR1 or high-end WR2 anchor for managers who load up on goal-line running backs early.
Ashton Jeanty RB Pick 11
The Case: An elite workhorse on the ground expected to handle a massive workload.
Non-PPR Value: Pure dual-threat or high-reception RBs lose relative ground in non-PPR, but Jeanty's primary profile remains that of a true volume back. Offering one of the highest total-touch ceilings available, he sits in the tier directly behind established non-PPR staples like Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley.
Jonathon Taylor RB Pick 12
The Case: An elite option in non-PPR leagues where his fantasy profile carries maximum value relative to the field.
Non-PPR Value: Without points-per-reception to inflate pass-catching backs, standard scoring places a full premium on pure rushing yards and touchdown output. Taylor remains one of the absolute heaviest volume rushers in the NFL, routinely controlling a vast majority of backfield carries and high-value red-zone touches, elevating him into consensus RB3-RB5 status on standard draft boards.
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for all the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.