The Perfect First Round: Non-PPR Fantasy Draft Featuring Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley RB Pick 1

The Case: A goal-line monster running behind one of the league's premier offensive lines. Barkley offers weekly 20-plus carry volume paired with the highest touchdown ceiling among running backs.

Saquon Barkley’s fantasy outlook has a wide range of outcomes.



New Eagles OC Sean Mannion is implementing a wide-zone run scheme which relies on RBs threatening the edge with speed, choosing 1 of 3 lanes to find open space in real time, with just a single cut.



Saquon has… pic.twitter.com/zrd1RQnZqR — Ajay Manickam (@AjayTakes) July 30, 2026

Non-PPR Value: Operating in a high-powered offense ensures constant red-zone drives. His rare blend of power and home-run explosive ability (capable of breaking 50-plus yard TDs on any carry) yields elite single-week fantasy ceilings in standard scoring.

Bijan Robinson RB Pick 2

The Case: Highly efficient between the tackles with a true three-down workload and comfortable 1,400-plus rushing yard floor.

Non-PPR Value: While Robinson loses a fraction of his comparative advantage over pure "plow" backs without point-per-reception rewards, his sheer volume and explosive efficiency keep him firmly in the top-tier RB1 conversation. Yardage and touchdown projection drive his standard-league baseline.

Jahmyr Gibbs RB Pick 3

The Case: Home-run potential every time he touches the ball in one of the NFL's highest-scoring offenses.

Non-PPR Value: Gibbs averages over 5.0 yards per carry and ranks among the league leaders in explosive run rate (10-plus yard carries). In standard leagues, where distance scoring and touchdowns carry maximum weight, his ability to turn a routine stretch play into a 60-plus yard touchdown creates an unmatched weekly ceiling.

Derrick Henry RB Pick 4

The Case: An absolute titan in non-PPR formats. Henry provides all the perks of a 1,500-plus yard, 15-touchdown anchor without taking a hit for minimal receiving output.

Don’t doubt Derrick Henry in 2026. It’s not a good bet.



Since joining the Ravens 2 years ago he’s NEVER:

- scored less than 16 TDs in a SZN

- had under 1,595 rushing yards in a SZN

- avg under 5.2 Y/C in a SZN

- received under 307 rushing atts in a SZN

- missed a single game pic.twitter.com/WtJyw7sVQr — PPRFantasyTips (@PPRFantasyTips) August 4, 2026

Non-PPR Value: In PPR formats, satellite backs capture dozens of artificial fantasy points purely off of short receptions. Standard scoring eliminates that inflation, elevating heavy-workload, goal-line hammers like Henry directly to the top of overall draft boards.

Christian McCaffrey RB Pick 5

The Case: Elite scrimmage-yard generator and one of the NFL's most dependable touchdown producers when healthy.

Non-PPR Value: Though a slight injury history lowers his absolute floor, McCaffrey's dual-threat profile still translates effectively to standard formats. His ability to rack up 600-800 receiving yards on top of heavy rushing work ensures elite overall scrimmage yardage and TD upside.

Justin Jefferson WR Pick 6

The Case: The safest wide receiver profile across all fantasy formats, backed by an enormous yardage floor and high-end big-play metrics.

Non-PPR Value: While elite RBs gain a structural boost in standard formats due to high carry totals and goal-line usage, Jefferson remains less affected than most WRs. His downfield efficiency and big-play knack keep him positioned at the top of the wide receiver hierarchy.

Ja'Marr Chase WR Pick 7

The Case: Command of a massive 28%-30% target share and weekly WR1 overall ceiling.

Ja'Marr Chase in his last three seasons:



1st in REC

1st in REC/G

1st YDS

1st in TGT

2nd in TD

2nd in YPG pic.twitter.com/ToYI1CqmbZ — NFL Lead (@NFLLead) August 3, 2026

Non-PPR Value: Even without target-volume points, Chase thrives on downfield chunk plays and high-value red-zone opportunities. Having demonstrated double-digit touchdown capability across multiple seasons, Chase is a long-distance scoring threat which makes him a premier wide receiver anchor in standard scoring.

CeeDee Lamb WR Pick 8

The Case: A high-upside WR1 option whose fantasy ceiling relies on yardage efficiency and touchdown bounce-back rather than pure reception volume.

Here’s another angle of CeeDee Lamb’s ridiculous catch from yesterday. 😮‍💨



Good luck to every DB that has to line up against CD this season…



(🎥: nbcnoah on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/2mmSoHMNCN — Dallas Cowboys Plug 🔌 (@Cowboyz_Plug) August 3, 2026

Non-PPR Value: While his 100-plus catch capability makes him a consensus top-3 overall pick in PPR formats, standard scoring strips away that reception buffer and slightly alters his draft value. If opting for a wide receiver early in non-PPR drafts, Lamb offers a strong high-yardage floor with elite touchdown upside: just ensure to target high-volume, goal-line running backs in subsequent rounds.

Malik Nabers WR Pick 9

The Case: Functions best as a high-upside WR2 in non-PPR drafts, offering explosive multi-touchdown potential whenever the offense connects on deep plays.

Non-PPR Value: Because overall team scoring volume can be inconsistent compared to receivers attached to elite offenses, standard scoring heavily favors high-volume running backs and high-scoring touchdown receivers early on. Nabers' pure target demand ensures a strong yardage baseline, keeping his explosive after-the-catch potential and year-two touchdown ceiling relevant.

Nico Collins WR Pick 10

The Case: A big-play specialist who routinely pushes for a 70-80-plus yard receiving baseline per game, establishing a high standard-scoring floor.

Nico Collins might be the most quietly consistent receiver in fantasy and almost nobody talks about it.



3 straight years finishing as a top 9 fantasy WR in points per game. Hes done that despite Stroud struggling for two of those years.



The efficiency backs it up too. Last year… pic.twitter.com/hUu6DPDXIW — Busy Dad Fantasy (@BusyDadFantasy) August 4, 2026

Non-PPR Value: His standard scoring relies slightly more on distance yards than multi-TD spikes, but Collins routinely pushes for high receiving yards per game in a balanced passing scheme. Because standard scoring heavily penalizes short-catch windows, Collins' elite downfield efficiency and 15-plus YPC profile keeps him very close in value to his PPR rankings, making him an ideal WR1 or high-end WR2 anchor for managers who load up on goal-line running backs early.

Ashton Jeanty RB Pick 11

The Case: An elite workhorse on the ground expected to handle a massive workload.

Non-PPR Value: Pure dual-threat or high-reception RBs lose relative ground in non-PPR, but Jeanty's primary profile remains that of a true volume back. Offering one of the highest total-touch ceilings available, he sits in the tier directly behind established non-PPR staples like Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley.

Jonathon Taylor RB Pick 12

The Case: An elite option in non-PPR leagues where his fantasy profile carries maximum value relative to the field.

Jonathan Taylor was a BEAST last year, leading the league in red zone scores



Who’s taking the spot this year? pic.twitter.com/ttT4xyqS0M — Levi Vaden (@DailyFumbles) August 4, 2026

Non-PPR Value: Without points-per-reception to inflate pass-catching backs, standard scoring places a full premium on pure rushing yards and touchdown output. Taylor remains one of the absolute heaviest volume rushers in the NFL, routinely controlling a vast majority of backfield carries and high-value red-zone touches, elevating him into consensus RB3-RB5 status on standard draft boards.

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