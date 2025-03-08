Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Baseball: Baltimore Orioles Studs, Breakout, and Sleepers

The Baltimore Orioles have several players with league-winning upside. These five players are worth targeting in 2025 fantasy baseball leagues.

Shawn Childs

Baltimore Orioles Outfielder Colton Cowser
Foundation Bat: Adley Rutschman, BAL

Adley Rutschman
Last year, Baltimore finished fourth in the majors in runs (786 – 2nd in the AL). Rutschman brings pedigree with a better price point in drafts this year. Investors must overlook his poor finish, hoping the stars align in his swing for an entire season. He has the talent to be a high-average bat with a future ceiling of a 100/30/100 season.

For the record, 102 hitters had more fantasy value than him last season (he is the 40th batter off the table in 2025). At age 27, with most of his playing time hitting second in the batting order, Rutschman looks poised to pop this year. I’d rather buy him at a slight discount while understanding his edge at catcher. The Orioles will give him plenty of at-bats at DH, leading to winning playing time.

Shawn Childs
