2025 Fantasy Baseball: Adley Rutschman Profile, Preview, Predictions

In 2025, the fantasy market won't have the same fight for Adley Rutschman due to a second-half fade last season. Despite his struggles, the Orioles will hit him in a favorable part of the batting order. Rutschman has .300/100/30/100 potential, creating a significant edge at catcher when he reaches that output level.

The expected edge by drafting Rutschman didn’t reach the heights expected in 2023 despite leading all catchers in plate appearances (687) and at-bats (588). Rutschman finished second in FPGscore (0.27 – 73rd most valuable hitter). His lack of steals (1) cost him a more impactful rating.

Over the first half of last year, he hit .294 with 44 runs, 15 home runs, 55 RBIs, and one stolen base over 323 at-bats, putting him on pace for an impact catcher season. Unfortunately for fantasy teams, he lost his way over his final 248 at-bats (.194/24/4/24). His sharp decline in play suggests an underlying injury, but there was no report of this during or after the season. He tried to add more loft to his swing (42.9% fly-ball rate – 34.6 in 2023), but Rutschman finished with a career-low in his HR/FB rate (9.3) with minimal change in his exit velocity (88.2 mph). His hard-hit rate (36.6) remains in an underwhelming area.

Rutschman handled himself well vs. lefties (.329/19/7/33 over 164 at-bats). He had a regression in his walk rate (9.1 – 13.6 over his two seasons) with only a slight pullback in his strikeout rate (16.1 – 14.7 in 2023). His average hit rate (1.559) and contact batting average (.306) were five-year lows.

Fantasy Outlook: Last year, Baltimore finished fourth in the majors in runs (786 – 2nd in the AL). Rutschman brings pedigree with a better price point in drafts this year. Investors must overlook his poor finish, hoping the stars align in his swing for an entire season. He has the talent to be a high-average bat with a future ceiling of a 100/30/100 season. For the record, 102 hitters had more fantasy value than him last season (he is the 40th batter off the table in 2025). At age 27, with most of his playing time hitting second in the batting order, Rutschman looks poised to pop this year. I’d rather buy him at a slight discount while understanding his edge at catcher. The Orioles will give him plenty of at-bats at DH, leading to winning playing time.

