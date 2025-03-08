Fantasy Baseball: Baltimore Orioles Studs, Breakout, and Sleepers
The Baltimore Orioles have several players with league-winning upside. These five players are worth targeting in 2025 fantasy baseball leagues.
Breakout Player: Jackson Holliday, BAL
Based on his minor league approach, Holliday is the future lead-off hitter for the Orioles. His talent screams breakout, but his success in the pros suggests it will take some more time. Other than his batting average (.218) with Baltimore, he was only pace for 74 runs, 16 home runs, 71 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases if given 500 at-bats. His contact batting average (.298) with the Orioles was well below his minor-league career (.408). Holliday is a bet on the come player who has an excellent chance to be a fun ride over the back half of 2025.
