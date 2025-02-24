2025 Fantasy Baseball: Jackson Holliday Profile, Preview, Predictions
There's much to like about Jackson Holliday, with the exception of his 2024 stats with the Baltimore Orioles. He has breakout upside with an excellent approach.
2B – Jackson Holliday, BAL (ADP – 247.8)
Over the past few seasons, multiple players have reached pro ball whose Fathers played in the majors – Vladimir Guerrero, Bobby Witt, and Bo Bichette. Each player brought an All-Star skill set, and Holliday fits into the same realm. Baltimore added the son of Matt Holliday with the first overall pick in 2022.
After short at-bats (64) in his first minor league season (.297/14/1/9/4), Holliday pushed his way through four levels in 2023. He hit .333 over 402 at-bats between High A and AA with 96 runs, 11 home runs, 67 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases. Baltimore had him close out the season at AAA (.267/18/2/91) over his final 75 at-bats. Holliday showcased a top-of-the-order walk rate (17.3) while beating the league average in his strikeout rate (20.6).
Baltimore started Holliday at AAA last season for 10 games (14-for-42 with 18 runs, two home runs, and nine RBIs). He took 12 walks while striking out eight times. Major league pitchers ran over him over his first 34 at-bats (.059 BAA, five runs, and one RBI) due to a massive strikeout rate (50.0).
His bat was steady over his next 63 games at AAA (.259 with 57 runs, eight home runs, 29 RBIs, and seven steals over 224 at-bats). Holliday had an exceptional walk rate (21.7), with a slightly below-par strikeout rate (23.8). The Orioles gave him another 50 games of experience to finish out the season in the majors, but he didn’t play well (.218/23/5/22/4 over 156 at-bats).
Holliday had a reasonable floor in exit velocity (89.3 mph) and hard-hit rate (45.1). He tends to have a groundball swing path (48.2% at AAA and 54.9% in the majors), but his line drive rate (9.8) was out of line with the Baltimore.
Fantasy Outlook: Based on his minor league approach, Holliday is the future lead-off hitter for the Orioles. His talent screams breakout, but his success in the pros suggests it will take some more time. Other than his batting average (.218) with Baltimore, he was only pace for 74 runs, 16 home runs, 71 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases if given 500 at-bats. His contact batting average (.298) with the Orioles was well below his minor-league career (.408). Holliday is a bet on the come player who has an excellent chance to be a fun ride over the back half of 2025.
