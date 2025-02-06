2025 Fantasy Baseball: Fernando Tatis Profile, Preview, Predictions
At age 26, Fernando Tatis Jr. is entering the prime of his career, but the fantasy market won't fight for him on draft day. His power should be electric with speed to burn, but will his package come together in 2025?
OF – Fernando Tatis, SD (ADP – 9.7)
Drafting Tatis has been a losing investment over the past three years due to a missed season (2022) and 60 games on the sidelines last season. He teased the fantasy market over 702 at-bats from 2020 and 2021 (.281/149/59/142/36).
Tatis missed the first three weeks of 2023 with a slow recovery from shoulder surgery. Despite hitting nine home runs over his first 150 at-bats, he had weakness in his runs (21) and RBIs (19) with a short batting average (.240). He played much better over the next third of the season (.293/38/9/34/12 over 215 at-bats). Tatis drove the bus home with a step back in play over 210 at-bats (.233 with 32 runs, seven home runs, and 25 RBIs) except for 12 stolen bases.
Last season, he suited up for 102 games due to 10 weeks on the injured list with a quad issue. Tatis hit .279 over his first 308 at-bats with 50 runs, 14 home runs, 36 RBIs, and eight steals, putting him on pace for an 89/25/64/20 season if given 550 at-bats. His bat showed more power in September (.267/14/7/13/3 over 90 at-bats).
His strikeout (21.9) was a career-best while taking fewer walks (7.3%). Tatis lost his swing against lefties (.225/14/2/5/3 over 98 at-bats). He struggled with runners on base (RBI rate – 12).
Despite his shortfalls in expected production, he ranked high in exit velocity (93.5 – 9th) and hard-hit rate (55.8 – 4th), plus strength in his HR/FB rate (20.4). Tatis has a fading launch angle (10.0) with a lower fly-ball rate (34.0).
Fantasy Outlook: Based on the results on the field, Tatis doesn’t belong in the first round of drafts. His contact batting average (.364) remains high but below his first three years in the majors (.432). He projects to have a floor of 30 home runs with speed to push higher in stolen bases. The question is: to bet on his potential or avoid his propensity to get hurt? Tatis is miles away from free agency (2035). Possible top five-hitter if on the field for 150+ games.
