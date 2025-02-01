2025 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 5 First Basemen

Blue Jays top 5 players for total home runs since 2010



1. José Bautista - 272

2. Edwin Encarnación - 231

3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - 160

4. Teoscar Hernández - 129

5. Justin Smoak - 117



Bautista first played for TOR in 2008, but hit 272 HR (34 per year avg) from 2010-2017.