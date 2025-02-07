2025 Fantasy Baseball: Francisco Lindor Profile, Preview, Predictions
Francisco Lindor sits atop a high-scoring mountain in 2025, thanks to the Mets signing Juan Soto and re-upping Pete Alonso. Lindor can do it all, and his counting stats should be on the rise this year, especially in runs.
SS – Francisco Lindor, NYM (ADP – 15.1)
Over the past three years, Lindor ranked 10th (6.97), 10th (6.64), and 8th (7.72) in FPGscore for hitters, giving fantasy teams a high foundation in four categories. His RBI chances declined over the last three seasons (483, 414, and 353) due to his flexibility hitting in the Mets lineup. In 2024, New York gave him 72.2% of his at-bats from the leadoff spot compared to mainly batting second and third in 2023 (87.5%) and primarily third in 2022 (81.3%).
Lindor hit only .193 last season over his first 187 at-bats with 28 runs, seven home runs, 22 RBIs, and six stolen bases, giving fantasy drafters some buyer’s remorse. His bat started to round into form on May 21st, leading to a dynamic end to the season (.309/79/26/69/123 over 431 at-bats). He missed 10 games in September due to a back injury.
His strikeout rate (18.4) has been higher with the Mets while still beating the league average each season. He finished with a step back in walks (8.1%). Lindor’s contact batting average (.344) was a five-year higher while falling in a tight range over the past three seasons. His average hit rate (1.828) supports 30+ home runs with 550 at-bats.
Lindor has a rising HR/FB rate (15.5) that remains below his best two seasons in 2018 (17.3) and 2029 (17.4). He posted a career-best hard-hit rate (47.4 – 40.2 in his career) while having a fly-ball swing path (43.2%) and launch angle (17.0). His exit velocity (90.9 mph) has been about the same over the past two seasons.
Fantasy Outlook: The addition of Juan Soto should be a big win for Lindor’s value in runs, with added potential if Pete Alonso returns. He comes off the board as the 14th hitter this season in the NFBC in early January, which makes him a slight value based on his success over the past three years. More of the same, with his only shortfall coming in his neutral batting average.
Recommended Articles
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 5 Shortstops
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Middle-Round Shortstops to Target