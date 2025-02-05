2025 Fantasy Baseball: Jazz Chisholm Profile, Preview, Predictions
With Jazz Chisholm in the New York Yankees lineup for an entire season, his production should be much higher across the board. He comes off his best year in playing time, but the fantasy market expected more in the power department.
3B – Jazz Chisholm, NYY (ADP – 25.4)
In his early fantasy career, Chisholm was a sexy target for some drafters, but he failed to reach expectations due to injuries. Last year, he set career-highs in at-bats (562), hits (144), home runs (24), RBIs (73), and stole bases (40). In mid-August, a left elbow injury led to a trip to the injured list and eight missed games.
His strikeout rate (24.5) was career-best while ranking close to the league average with his walk rate (8.5). Chisholm had regression in his average hit rate (1.701) and contact batting average (.351). Both outcomes were still favorable, supporting a higher batting average with repeated success controlling the strike zone and more power potential. His exit velocity (89.7 mph) and hard-hit rate (40.8) were lower than his seasons with the Marlins, most likely due to a rise in his groundball rate (48.9). He posted a four-year low in his HR/FB rate (16.9 – 19.3 in his career).
Chisholm had his best stats in July (16 runs, seven home runs, 19 RBIs, and nine steals) despite hitting .230 over 100 at-bats. The early view of the Yankees lineup has him batting second in their lineup. With New York, he hit .273 over 176 at-bats with 28 runs, 11 home runs, 23 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases, putting him on pace for an 88/34/72/56 season if repeated over 550 at-bats.
Fantasy Outlook: There is no dismissing the ceiling of Chisholm in power and speed, but does his previous injury risk outweigh his 2025 draft value? That is a question each drafter must answer. Winning in fantasy baseball requires drafting multiple impact players with difference-maker talent. Chisholm checks this box. I like his third base qualification this year while understanding that 10 games at second base is a likely outcome, potentially early in the year. Up: a 30/50 season with help in runs and RBIs. His batting average has yet to be an asset.
