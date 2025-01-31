Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Baseball: Juan Soto Profile, Preview, Predictions

Shawn Childs

New York Mets OF Juan Soto
New York Mets OF Juan Soto / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Juan Soto is one of the best players in Major League Baseball. After moving to the cross-town rival New York Mets from the New York Yankees, let's explore how Soto will fare in his first season with the Amazin' Mets. How will he fare from a fantasy baseball perspective?

OF Juan Soto, NYM (ADP – 8.6)

At age 26, Soto had 655 runs, 201 home runs, and 592 RBIs over 3,280 at-bats, putting him on pace to rank highly in baseball history if he fulfills his 15-year obligation to the Mets ($765 million). He comes off career highs plate appearances (713), at-bats (576), runs (128), and home runs (41). His approach (strikeout rate – 16.7 and walk rate – 18.1) is one of the best in the game.

Over the first two and a half months last year, Soto had his best success (.319/58/18/55/4 over 257 at-bats). He had his highest output in home runs (10) in August, but he only hit .222 with 20 runs and 19 RBIs. Surprisingly, his bat was slightly better on the road (.292/68/21/50/5 over 288 at-bats). Soto had plenty of power and production against lefties (.278/37/13/42/3 over 180 at-bats).

He had his best exit velocity (94.2 mph – 5th) and hard-hit rate (57.0 – 3rd) of his career. His ceiling in power has been restricted by his launch angle (10.7) in his career, but Soto had a better swing path last season based on his lower groundball rate (43.6 – 51.0 in 2023). His HR/FB rate (25.0) has been over 22% every season in the majors except 2022 (17.2).

His contact batting average (.363) is trending higher, along with his average hit rate (1.976), putting on pace to post a .300+ batting average with a floor of 35 home runs with 550 at-bats.

Fantasy Outlook: Soto ranked sixth in FPGscore (8.95) for hitters in 2024, nine spots higher than 2023 (5.98). He trails the elite batters in baseball by a wide margin in stolen base, forcing him to post a .320 batting to overcome this shortfall. The Mets have on-base talent at the top of their lineup, suggesting he’ll bat third season. It’s important to me that Pete Alonso resigns with the Mets for projection and higher results in runs. Based on his propensity to take walks, Soto may never have 600 at-bats in a season, costing his chances at more home runs. I respect his potential in runs, home runs, and RBIs while understanding that he’s just reaching the prime of his career. To reach a more impactful ceiling, he must be more opportunistic on the base paths.

Recommended Articles

2025 Fantasy Baseball: Top New York Mets to Target

Aaron Judge Profile, Preview, Predictions

Paul Skenes Profile, Preview, Predictions

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/News