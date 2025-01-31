2025 Fantasy Baseball: Juan Soto Profile, Preview, Predictions
Juan Soto is one of the best players in Major League Baseball. After moving to the cross-town rival New York Mets from the New York Yankees, let's explore how Soto will fare in his first season with the Amazin' Mets. How will he fare from a fantasy baseball perspective?
OF Juan Soto, NYM (ADP – 8.6)
At age 26, Soto had 655 runs, 201 home runs, and 592 RBIs over 3,280 at-bats, putting him on pace to rank highly in baseball history if he fulfills his 15-year obligation to the Mets ($765 million). He comes off career highs plate appearances (713), at-bats (576), runs (128), and home runs (41). His approach (strikeout rate – 16.7 and walk rate – 18.1) is one of the best in the game.
Over the first two and a half months last year, Soto had his best success (.319/58/18/55/4 over 257 at-bats). He had his highest output in home runs (10) in August, but he only hit .222 with 20 runs and 19 RBIs. Surprisingly, his bat was slightly better on the road (.292/68/21/50/5 over 288 at-bats). Soto had plenty of power and production against lefties (.278/37/13/42/3 over 180 at-bats).
He had his best exit velocity (94.2 mph – 5th) and hard-hit rate (57.0 – 3rd) of his career. His ceiling in power has been restricted by his launch angle (10.7) in his career, but Soto had a better swing path last season based on his lower groundball rate (43.6 – 51.0 in 2023). His HR/FB rate (25.0) has been over 22% every season in the majors except 2022 (17.2).
His contact batting average (.363) is trending higher, along with his average hit rate (1.976), putting on pace to post a .300+ batting average with a floor of 35 home runs with 550 at-bats.
Fantasy Outlook: Soto ranked sixth in FPGscore (8.95) for hitters in 2024, nine spots higher than 2023 (5.98). He trails the elite batters in baseball by a wide margin in stolen base, forcing him to post a .320 batting to overcome this shortfall. The Mets have on-base talent at the top of their lineup, suggesting he’ll bat third season. It’s important to me that Pete Alonso resigns with the Mets for projection and higher results in runs. Based on his propensity to take walks, Soto may never have 600 at-bats in a season, costing his chances at more home runs. I respect his potential in runs, home runs, and RBIs while understanding that he’s just reaching the prime of his career. To reach a more impactful ceiling, he must be more opportunistic on the base paths.
