Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Baseball: Mookie Betts Profile, Preview, Predictions

Shawn Childs

Los Angeles Dodgers Shortstop Mookie Betts
Los Angeles Dodgers Shortstop Mookie Betts / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The greatness of Mookie Betts is highlighted by his ability to jump to the shortstop position for the Los Dodgers with no previous major league experience. His bat jumped out of the gate last year, but a broken left wrist cost him almost one-third of the season.

SP – Mookie Betts, LAD (ADP – 12.1)

2025 Mookie Betts Hitting Stats Profile
Shawn Childs

Over the past three seasons, Betts had been an exceptional player for the Dodgers, highlighted by his uptick in power (93 home runs over 410 games) and his already high floor in runs (318). He missed 46 games in 2024 with a broken left wrist. His stats projected over 150 games came to 97 runs, 25 home runs, 97 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases.

Last year, Betts was on an elite path in April (.368/29/6/23/8 over 125 at-bats), but he gave back his gains over his next 40 games (.253 with 21 runs, four home runs, 17 RBIs, and one steal over 158 at-bats). After returning from the injured list, his bat never reached his early form (.264/25/9/35/7 over 167 at-bats). In the postseason, Betts went 18-for-62 (.290) with 14 runs, four home runs, 17 RBIs, and two stolen bases, giving him his best playoff run in his career.

His strikeout rate (11.1) was his best since 2017 while being an asset in every season in the majors.  He continues to have a favorable walk rate (11.8). Betts was an elite hitter with runners on base (RBI rate – 23). Unfortunately, his RBI chances (256) have been low in his time with Los Angeles (256, 329, 344, and 256), which lowers his ceiling in expected RBIs. He did overcome this shortfall in 2023 due to smashing 39 home runs. The Dodgers hit him first or second in the batting order for 449 of his 450 at-bats last season.

Betts has had a fly-ball swing path for most of his career, but his top launch angles (20.6 and 21.4) and fly-ball rates (48.5 and 48.6) have come over the past two years. He finished 2024 with a sharp decline in his exit velocity (89.9 mph – 92.4 in 2023 ~ careen best), hard-hit rate (39.3 – 48.1), and HR/FB rate (9.8 – 16.7 in 2023) due to his wrist injury.

Fantasy Outlook: Based on his results over the final five months, Betts gives the feeling of being a trap. He only had 24 barrels last season (106 over the past two seasons), but how much of his decline in power was due to his injury? The Dodgers have a top-scoring offense, giving Betts one of the best scoring opportunities in the game. His shortstop qualification is a huge plus, and he has been willing to run more since MLB changed the stolen bases rules. Betts's quest for more power leads to easier outs via fly balls. His 2025 outlook is .280 with 125 runs, 30 home runs, 85 RBIs, and 15 steals with 150+ starts.

Recommended Articles

Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 5 Shortstops

Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Middle-Round Shortstops to Target

Bobby Witt Jr. Profile, Preview, Predictions

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/News