2025 Fantasy Baseball: Mookie Betts Profile, Preview, Predictions
The greatness of Mookie Betts is highlighted by his ability to jump to the shortstop position for the Los Dodgers with no previous major league experience. His bat jumped out of the gate last year, but a broken left wrist cost him almost one-third of the season.
SP – Mookie Betts, LAD (ADP – 12.1)
Over the past three seasons, Betts had been an exceptional player for the Dodgers, highlighted by his uptick in power (93 home runs over 410 games) and his already high floor in runs (318). He missed 46 games in 2024 with a broken left wrist. His stats projected over 150 games came to 97 runs, 25 home runs, 97 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases.
Last year, Betts was on an elite path in April (.368/29/6/23/8 over 125 at-bats), but he gave back his gains over his next 40 games (.253 with 21 runs, four home runs, 17 RBIs, and one steal over 158 at-bats). After returning from the injured list, his bat never reached his early form (.264/25/9/35/7 over 167 at-bats). In the postseason, Betts went 18-for-62 (.290) with 14 runs, four home runs, 17 RBIs, and two stolen bases, giving him his best playoff run in his career.
His strikeout rate (11.1) was his best since 2017 while being an asset in every season in the majors. He continues to have a favorable walk rate (11.8). Betts was an elite hitter with runners on base (RBI rate – 23). Unfortunately, his RBI chances (256) have been low in his time with Los Angeles (256, 329, 344, and 256), which lowers his ceiling in expected RBIs. He did overcome this shortfall in 2023 due to smashing 39 home runs. The Dodgers hit him first or second in the batting order for 449 of his 450 at-bats last season.
Betts has had a fly-ball swing path for most of his career, but his top launch angles (20.6 and 21.4) and fly-ball rates (48.5 and 48.6) have come over the past two years. He finished 2024 with a sharp decline in his exit velocity (89.9 mph – 92.4 in 2023 ~ careen best), hard-hit rate (39.3 – 48.1), and HR/FB rate (9.8 – 16.7 in 2023) due to his wrist injury.
Fantasy Outlook: Based on his results over the final five months, Betts gives the feeling of being a trap. He only had 24 barrels last season (106 over the past two seasons), but how much of his decline in power was due to his injury? The Dodgers have a top-scoring offense, giving Betts one of the best scoring opportunities in the game. His shortstop qualification is a huge plus, and he has been willing to run more since MLB changed the stolen bases rules. Betts's quest for more power leads to easier outs via fly balls. His 2025 outlook is .280 with 125 runs, 30 home runs, 85 RBIs, and 15 steals with 150+ starts.
