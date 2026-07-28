3 High-Risk, High-Reward Fantasy Football Picks to Win Your League in 2026

Sometimes, winning your fantasy league means taking a few risks.

While every manager wants a player with a high floor and an even higher ceiling, it’s usually the boom-or-bust options that end up swinging championships. Whether it’s an injury-prone star, a player in a new scheme, or simply one coming off of a disappointing season, these picks are just as valuable as they are fragile. But if everything breaks their way, their managers could be very happy come season’s end.

Here are three high-risk, high-reward fantasy football picks worth considering for 2026.

De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) runs for a gain during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

De’Von Achane’s ( #10 ADP, #7 among RBs ) fantasy resume speaks for itself. The current state of Miami’s offense, however, can also suggest a dramatic dip in numbers.

Achane has been beyond lethal in fantasy circles in recent memory, finishing as a top-5 back in each of the last two seasons. He’s a do-it-all machine that can kill opponents’ hopes just as much on the ground as in the air, making him all the more dangerous. In 2024, for example, he led the NFL among running backs with 78 receptions. However, this comes with some caveats.

There’s no question that Achane can perform; however, there are legitimate concerns about whether he’ll have the opportunity to do so consistently. Miami’s offense is nothing short of a dumpster fire as of right now, with Achane being the only real notable threat among their skill positions. This could allow defenses to cloud the box, immediately stifling his numbers.

However, if Achane can make it work this season, there’s no reason to believe he can’t finish in the top-5 once again.

Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) leaps over Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Cam Hart (20) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cam Skattebo ( #36 ADP, #20 among RBs ) took the NFL media by storm last season. And while his fantasy projections could be just as promising, they also come with some notable risk.

Skattebo averaged nearly 16 points per game in PPR leagues last year before a severe right leg injury cut his season short. When he was on the field, however, his usage was huge. The Giants’ star back averaged nearly 13 carries and 4 targets per game last season, a strong indicator of the high-volume role he had carved out in the offense. The height of these numbers came in Week 4, when he saw an absurd 25 rushing attempts and 2 additional targets.

With an injury as worrisome as his, however, there are valid concerns about a decline in numbers. And, paired with Skattebo’s naturally aggressive rushing style, those are only amplified more. On the other end, however, New York has the eighth-easiest schedule for running backs in the NFL. And now with a revamped Giants offense, he has all the tools necessary to make fantasy managers extremely happy this season.

Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs with the ball during the second half against the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rashee Rice ( #35 ADP, #13 among WRs ) is one of the more interesting fantasy wideout cases in recent years.

When on the field, Rice has been nothing short of lethal. He averaged 15.5 fantasy points per game last season in addition to an average of 9.75 targets and 71 yards per game. In various weeks, he’s even been able to produce like a WR1. Unfortunately, however, that hasn’t sold fantasy managers on him.

Whether it’s legal issues, suspension risks, or injury concerns, Rice has consistently found himself being drawn away from the field. He’s appeared in a full season only once across his three professional seasons, and that lone instance came in his rookie year. And since that point, he’s only appeared in 12 games. Those are hard numbers to look at, especially considering his productivity.

However, if he can play a full 16 in 2026, he’s nothing short of a league-winning asset.