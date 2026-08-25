4 League Winning Wide Receivers for 2026 Fantasy Football: Chris Olave Could Excel with Tyler Shough

If you were someone who took Jaxon Smith-Njigba or George Pickens in 2025 fantasy football drafts, there’s a good chance you put yourself in prime position to win your leagues. Which wide receivers could be classified as league winners for the 2026 NFL season?

While dissecting the outlooks and environments for receivers for the upcoming campaign, let’s discuss which ones stand out as potential league winners in fantasy football.

All stats used in this article are from Sumer Sports come unless stated otherwise. All average draft positions (ADP) for players come from FantasyPros’ consensus ADP .

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

2026 Fantasy Football ADP: 28.3 (WR11)

Chris Olave has been far from a disappointment since entering the NFL in 2022, but injuries have prevented him from fully breaking out. But as a result of starting a career-best 16 games in 2025, Olave tallied career-high marks in targets (156), receptions (100), receiving yards (1,163), and receiving touchdowns (9) en route to a WR9 finish in half-PPR fantasy points per game (13.7).

In terms of advanced metrics, Olave posted the 8th-highest target share (29.4%) and the 17th-most yards per route run (1.98) among WRs with 250-plus routes run last season. What makes Olave such an enticing option in fantasy football this year is the fact he’ll be catching passes from Tyler Shough for an entire season now.

From Week 9 through Week 18 of last season (when Shough started for the New Orleans Saints), Olave had the third-most half-PPR fantasy points per game (15.8), putting him behind only Puka Nacua and Smith-Njigba during that span. Also, with rookie wideout Jordyn Tyson expected to miss the start of the 2026 season , there’s a lack of target competition for Olave.

DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a catch during training camp at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026 Fantasy Football ADP: 32.7 (WR14)

DeVonta Smith has carried the label of being a WR2 in fantasy football in recent seasons due to A.J. Brown being the clear WR1 for the Philadelphia Eagles. Entering the 2026 season, Brown is now a member of the New England Patriots, paving the way for Smith to have one of his best finishes in fantasy football.

Despite his wiry frame, Smith has started in 16 games in four of his first five seasons in the NFL, and he’s accrued at least 77 catches and 1,000 receiving yards in three of those seasons. Even as a secondary pass-catching option in a run-heavy offense last season, Smith earned the 16th-highest target share (24.4%) and 20th-most yards per route run (1.92) among WRs with 250-plus routes run.

After seeing Philly’s aerial attack sputter under offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo last year, the Eagles have brought in Sean Mannion (a former Mike LaFleur assistant) as their new offensive coordinator. Considering that rookie Makai Lemon has missed valuable time in training camp and preseason, Smith could certainly be cooking with Jalen Hurts peppering him with targets.

Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos

2026 Fantasy Football ADP: 47.0 (WR21)

Jaylen Waddle' FIRST big catch as a Bronco 🐎



GBvsDEN on @nflnetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/u7UD9EloUb — NFL (@NFL) August 22, 2026

Similar to Smith, Jaylen Waddle has commonly been labeled as a WR2 over the years, but he’s set up to be the WR1 for the Denver Broncos in 2026. Waddle has three seasons where he’s hauled in at least 70 passes and eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards, and there’s no reason he won’t be the clear No. 1 option in a Sean Payton passing attack.

Even on a struggling Miami Dolphins team in 2025, Waddle notched the 12th-most yards per route run (2.18) on the 20th-highest target share (22.8%) with Tyreek Hill missing the majority of the year. While Waddle goes from playing in sunny Florida to Colorado this season, he gets an upgrade at QB from Tua Tagovailoa to Bo Nix.

Cortland Sutton will be turning 31 years old during the 2026 season, and he and Pat Bryant have different roles than Waddle in Denver’s offense. Payton has had glowing remarks for Waddle since the Broncos acquired him, and he’s primed for takeoff this year.

Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

2026 Fantasy Football ADP: 71.7 (WR30)

Parker Washington from Week 7 on (full-time role):



13.1 FPPG (WR18)

WR16 overall 👀

2.27 YPRR

32.3% deep target rate (2nd)



With reports of Travis Hunter playing outside, Washington can own the Liam Coen slot upside you want. pic.twitter.com/8JcTcl00xz — A1FantasySports (@a1fantasy23) July 31, 2026

Parker Washington has been a very popular name this offseason in the fantasy football landscape, and for good reason. Washington finished the 2025 season on quite a tear, capping it off with a performance in the playoff loss against the Buffalo Bills where he totaled 7 receptions, 107 yards, and a touchdown 12 targets.

From Week 7 to Week 18 of last season, Washington logged at least 76% of the offensive snaps in 8 of his 10 outings, leading to a WR17 finish in half-PPR points per game (12.2) in that timeframe. This was despite Washington concluding last year with only the 40th-highest target share (18.4%), though he had the 16th-most yards per route run (2.06).

Along with all signs pointing toward Travis Hunter being the Jacksonville Jaguars’ CB1 instead of being a full-time offensive player, veteran Jakobi Meyers is in a wrist brace right now, and Brian Thomas Jr. is still trying to capture the magic he had in 2024. As the primary slot threat for Trevor Lawrence in a much-improved offense under Liam Coen, Washington is poised for a productive year in 2026.