Parker Washington Headlines Dynasty Fantasy Football Risers Making the Biggest Leap in 2026

Preseason action on fantasy football is often dismissed as noise, but in dynasty formats, it provides vital insight for fantasy managers. While redraft managers focus on immediate Week 1 volume, dynasty managers watch how players are utilized. First-team snaps, pass-protection trust, and alignment versatility offers a window into a front office’s long-term vision.

The preseason has reshaped multiple depth charts. Here are the latest dynasty risers whose market values have been trending upward, and why you should acquire them before the window closes.

De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, San Francisco 49ers: The Biggest WR Riser

The Big Picture

Few players have seen their dynasty stock rise faster this August than Stribling. Back-to-back standout preseason performances have proven that his ball skills and spatial awareness translate seamlessly to the NFL level.

49ers rookie WR De'Zhaun Stribling in his first two preseason games:



13 Targets

11 Rec

109 Rec Yds pic.twitter.com/duPrlYaXmv — ESPN Fantasy Sports (@ESPNFantasy) August 21, 2026

Why His Value is Rising

Stribling isn’t just winning as a traditional boundary receiver. Kyle Shanahan’s offense demands versatility, and Stribling is being moved all over the formation. In dynasty formats, attachment to an elite play-caller paired with elite contested-catch traits creates a high ceiling. He is rapidly solidifying a long-term role in San Francisco’s passing attack.

Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos: Opportunity is Changing His Valuation

The Big Picture

Rookie running backs often face steep learning curves in pass protection, which delays their path to snaps. Coleman has bypassed every obstacle entirely in Denver.



Jonah Coleman gets 4 carries for 24 yards in his preseason debut and Sean Payton pulls him after ONE series because “I’ve seen enough.” That’s not a normal rookie evaluation. Coleman is going to play meaningful snaps in Week 1. pic.twitter.com/1CglNoXwPE — Dhruv (@dptalksball) August 24, 2026

Why His Value is Rising

Coleman’s preseason tape highlights exceptional vision between the tackles, but his pass-blocking execution is what has earned the coaching staff’s trust. In modern dynasty leagues, three-down viability is gold. Coleman’s fast-tracked path to high-value touches makes him a prime target before his role expands in the regular season.

Parker Washington, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars: Ready for a Bigger Role

The Big Picture

Washington offered glimpses of high-efficiency play down the stretch in late 2025. Now, his preseason usage confirms those flashes were a precursor to a large role.

Friendly reminder Parker Washington finished out the last five weeks of the season as the WR8 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/fD9V4rZnSl — SleeperJaguars (@SleeperJaguars) August 24, 2026

Why His Value is Rising

Washington's value stems from his run-after-catch creation and positional flexibility. Jacksonville is manufacturing touches for him in space, treating him as a core structural piece rather than depth. As his target volume becomes more consistent, his value will transition from "sleeper" to "weekly starter."

Bryce Lance, WR, New Orleans Saints: A Deep Dynasty Target

The Big Picture

Deep dynasty leagues require spotting opportunity before the rest of your league catches on. Lance is surfacing as a late-round riser in New Orleans.

Bryce Lance was one of my favorite rookie stashes after the draft. Jordyn Tyson is expected to miss time, and Lance keeps producing.



5 targets.

5 catches.

2 TDs in joint practice.

Strong chemistry with Tyler Shough.



Full report ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kjSQd12uyK — Kevin (@Daboys_22) August 23, 2026

Why His Value is Rising

Injuries across the Saints' receiving corps opened the door, and Lance has capitalized on the extra reps. He possesses the physical profile to win downfield, and his immediate chemistry with the second-team offense shows he belongs on an NFL field. He is an ideal target to add to the bottom of your roster.

Jelani Woods, TE, New York Jets: The Reclamation Project Candidate

The Big Picture

Tight ends notoriously take time to develop, and Woods' early career was derailed by injuries. Healthier and moving fluidly this camp, Woods looks like the elite athletic prospect who excited scouts coming out of college.

Jelani Woods talks about getting an elevated role with reps during the preseason



"I will never complain about being on the field. Every day you get a new opportunity to take a next step forward to getting better, I feel like I'm doing that and I want to keep it up" pic.twitter.com/90J042Ygec — SNY Jets (@snyjets) August 24, 2026

Why His Value is Rising

The Jets' offense lacks a dominant middle-of-the-field target, offering a clear runway for a pass-catching tight end. Woods provides a rare combination of size and speed that creates mismatches in the red zone. If he secures a regular seam-stretching role, his dynasty valuation will jump significantly.

Final Rankings: Dynasty Value Gained

1. De'Zhaun Stribling: Vaults into legitimate WR3/Flex territory with WR1 upside in San Franciso's system.

2. Jonah Coleman: Pass-blocking efficiency guarantees a fantasy-relevant backfield share.

3. Parker Washington: Transitioning from an efficient rotational piece to a foundational target.

4. Bryce Lance: Classic deep-bench buy whose paths to snaps is opening up quicker than anticipated.

5. Jelani Woods: High-upside reclamation project benefitting from a clean bill of health and an open depth chart.