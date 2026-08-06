Ashton Jeanty vs. Jonathan Taylor: Which Fantasy Football RB Should You Draft in 2026?

Finding an elite running back is one of the most important things you can do in fantasy football, and not many players fit that bill better than Ashton Jeanty and Jonathan Taylor.

Workhorse backs are hard to come by in today’s NFL, which makes every player capable of handling a true bell-cow role all the more valuable. With committees more common than ever before, Jeanty and Taylor are two rare exceptions, giving fantasy managers a tough choice between two elite options.

Both have clear RB1 upside, but who is the stronger pick for 2026 drafts: Ashton Jeanty or Jonathan Taylor?

Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) practices before the game at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a rookie season that didn’t live up to fantasy expectations, Ashton Jeanty ( #9 ADP, #6 among RBs ) will look to rebound in 2026.

Jeanty totaled 266 rushing attempts for 975 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2025, which was good enough for an RB15 finish in non-PPR leagues. And while this outing was still beyond solid, it failed to live up to his original ADP of ninth overall. Much of that disappointment had little to do with Jeanty’s talent, however. Las Vegas ranked as the league’s least efficient offense in 2025, finishing dead last in points per game. Even so, Jeanty still flashed the game-breaking ability that made him such a high draft pick.

Heading into 2026, though, his outlook is looking much brighter.

The Raiders began a complete offensive overhaul this offseason, bringing in veterans across the field to better support their young stars. The additions of quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza, as well as Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum, should immediately raise the unit’s floor. A more balanced offense is expected to create significantly better opportunities for Jeanty in year two, who was previously forced to create on his own. More sustained drives will lead to improved red-zone production, which should help Jeanty jump back onto the scene in 2026.

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) looks on during warm-ups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonathan Taylor ( #5 ADP, #4 among RBs ) is one of, if not the most, consistent running backs in fantasy football.

Indianapolis’s prized possession has been a fantasy gem since entering the NFL, providing two RB1 finishes in non-PPR leagues across his six total seasons. One of those came in 2025, when his 323 rushing attempts for 1,585 yards and 20 total touchdowns helped him average 18.6 fantasy points per game. Even as the league continues to stray away from traditional workhorse backs, Taylor remains one of the few capable of dominating touches at an elite level.

There’s no reason to think that will change this year.

Heading into 2026, Taylor’s biggest advantage remains his ability to produce regardless of his circumstances. Despite the Colts' offensive changes in recent years, the league’s most heavily utilized running back has stayed a constant. Taylor has finished among the top five in rushing attempts in each of the last two seasons, and he’s proven that he can stay productive with a massive workload.

Reliability is Taylor’s calling card, and while injuries have slowed him down at points in his career, his role remains as one of the most valuable in fantasy football.

Ashton Jeanty vs. Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Verdict

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the NFL Berlin Game at Olympic Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ashton Jeanty should have a much better sophomore campaign this season, but Jonathan Taylor is the clear pick in this scenario.

Jeanty, while now in a better offense, will likely still need another step forward before reaching his full fantasy potential. Raiders’ ownership is slowly bringing in the tools necessary to make him one of the league’s best options, but his 2026 outlook is still bleak considering his offense is still working through a rebuild.

Taylor, on the other hand, enters this season with far fewer questions. His workload is among the best in the league, and his role in Indianapolis’s offense is unquestioned. Pair that with a track record of elite production (when healthy), and fantasy managers can sleep confidently knowing that another stellar season is within his reach.