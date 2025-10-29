Austin Ekeler Turned Passion for Football in Fantasy Royale Startup
Austin Ekeler has been a fantasy football staple for nearly a decade. But when he went down with a season-ending injury in a Week 2 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, most people across the league expected him to focus on rehab, recovery, and the long road back to the field. However, one of the NFL’s most dynamic and community-minded players decided to pursue a completely new path at the same time. Ekeler doesn’t slow down — he just changes lanes.
As he works his way back from a torn Achilles, the veteran has been channeling his drive into another kind of competitive game: fantasy sports. His new venture, Fantasy Royale
, is designed to bring free contests (think NFL Pick ‘Em and Survivor Pools), sponsored prizes, and a new kind of fan-first experience to the fantasy community. His new site and contests are all powered by longtime business-to-business fantasy sports platform, OfficePoolGames.com. It’s the kind of pivot that feels perfectly on brand for a player who’s built his career on doing the unexpected.
With 14 free weekly contests already live at FantasyRoyale.fun, Ekeler’s goal isn’t just to build another fantasy site. He’s building a brand — one rooted in competition, community, and fun.
From Undrafted to Unstoppable
Austin Ekeler’s football journey has been anything but ordinary and has never been conventional.
Born and raised in the small farm town of Eaton, Colorado, Ekeler learned early what hard work truly meant — long days, tough chores, and the kind of discipline that would later define his career. At Western Colorado University, a Division II school tucked in the Rockies, he became a record-breaking star, racking up 5,857 rushing yards, 88 touchdowns on the ground, and over 1,300 receiving yards in four dominant seasons.
Still, when the 2017 NFL Draft ended without his name being called, Ekeler’s story could’ve easily stopped there. Instead, it was just beginning. Signed by the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent, he turned sheer determination into opportunity — and by 2019, he was no longer just a roster hopeful, he was a fantasy football phenomenon.
Blending speed, vision, and elite receiving skills, Ekeler became one of the league’s most dynamic dual-threat weapons. His 2022 campaign cemented his reputation as a touchdown machine, posting nearly identical rushing numbers to 2021 (204/915/13 vs. 206/911/12) while leading all running backs in receptions (107) and targets (127). Though his yards per catch dipped, his production and impact didn’t. Between 2021 and 2022, he totaled 38 touchdowns — 25 on the ground and 13 through the air — a staggering run of consistency and explosiveness.
In 2023, Ekeler burst out of the gate with a 164-yard, one-touchdown performance in Week 1 before an ankle injury derailed his rhythm. Despite flashes in the passing game, he never fully regained form, averaging just 3.1 yards per carry the rest of the way.
After six seasons with the Chargers, Ekeler’s next chapter began in Washington. Joining the Commanders in 2024, he didn’t just bring experience and versatility, but also the same relentless drive that turned an undrafted longshot into one of football’s most respected playmakers.
The Injury — and the Opportunity
In Week 1 of the 2025 season, Ekeler tore his Achilles — a devastating injury that would sideline him for the year. But instead of disappearing from the spotlight, he pivoted. And on the field, his injury allowed Jacory Croskey-Merritt to take on the lion’s share of the load out of Washington’s backfield.
For Ekeler, it became the perfect moment to step into a different kind of competition.
“I’ve always been about maximizing opportunities,” he’s said in interviews. “If I can’t compete on the field, I’m still going to compete somewhere — and build something that’s bigger than myself.”
That mindset led him straight into the fantasy sports world — not as a player, but as a founder.
Welcome to Fantasy Royale
Fantasy Royael is Austin Ekeler’s newest passion project — a one-stop hub for free weekly fantasy contests, sponsored prizes, and community-driven engagement. Powered by OfficePoolGames.com, the platform combines the structure of traditional pick’em pools with the fun and flexibility of modern fantasy play.
But Ekeler’s vision goes far beyond leaderboards. He wants Fantasy Royale to grow into a movement — one that mirrors the competition, camaraderie, and connection that have defined his own journey from undrafted underdog to NFL star.
“Fantasy sports should be about connection and fun,” Ekeler says. “That’s what Fantasy Royale is — a place to compete, win prizes, and be part of something.”
The platform’s design reflects his hands-on approach: fan engagement, partnerships with sponsors and athletes, and an emphasis on free participation so anyone can play.
The Mindset of a Competitor and Builder
Ekeler’s story isn’t just about stats — it’s about resilience, reinvention, and relentless drive.
He wasn’t supposed to make it in the NFL. He wasn’t supposed to become a fantasy football superstar and perennial first-round selection. Ekeler simply defies expectations. Now, he’s turning what could have been a career-defining injury into fuel for his next big play: building a business from the ground up.
In many ways, Fantasy Royale is a reflection of the same mindset that’s powered his football journey:
- Preparation: Surrounding himself with a sharp, experienced team.
- Execution: Partnering with OfficePoolGames.com to launch with polished, ready-to-play contests.
- Adaptability: Using his “off-field” time to level up as an entrepreneur.
It’s the same playbook he’s followed since his days at Western Colorado and once again, Ekeler is proving that betting on yourself is the ultimate way to win.
Building a Brand for the Future
Fantasy Royale may still be in its infant stages, but the vision behind it is anything but small. Ekeler isn’t just building another fantasy platform — he’s laying the groundwork for a full-blown sports entertainment brand with live events, creative collaborations, and interactive fan experiences that bring the digital energy of fantasy sports into the real world.
The foundation is already rock solid:
- A relatable, authentic face of the brand — Ekeler himself.
- A trusted tech partner — the seasoned team at OfficePoolGames.com.
- A loyal built-in fanbase — from fantasy managers to lifelong supporters who’ve followed Ekeler’s rise.
But what truly sets Fantasy Royale apart is its heart: the story of a player who refused to let injury, odds, or expectation define his ceiling — and instead turned a setback into the start of something bigger.
Competing in a New Arena
Ekeler’s story has always been about defying expectations — and Fantasy Royale is just his next arena.
As he gears up for his NFL return, his entrepreneurial playbook is expanding just as fast. The same drive that made him one of football’s most dynamic and respected players now fuels his mission to reinvent how fans engage with fantasy sports.
Explore Fantasy Royale and jump into one of 14 free contests now live at FantasyRoyale.fun.