Amon-Ra St. Brown and Ja'Marr Chase Big Week 11 Fantasy Football Losers
Fantasy football Sunday has again blown out of here. There was another crazy day in MetLife Stadium and Highmark Stadium for starters. Then, there were all those last minute field goals. However, for all the highs, people remember and dwell a bit on the lows.
Now, what transpired this weekend? Which players sunk your fantasy football battleship the most? Let's dig into the coldest of cold!
Scoring for fantasy football losers is based on the standard PPR format.
Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions)
Unfortunately, Detroit struggled mightily on the road again Sunday night. Sure, there was that questionable call, but the Lions did not look the same as last week. Detroit scored a mere nine points in Philadelphia. The defense was good. Amon-Ra St. Brown was hardly anywhere to be found.
Give Philadelphia credit as Jared Goff did target St. Brown 12 times. We had to check this a ton. The Detroit wide receiver only caught two passes for 42 yards. Philadelphia had some subpar efforts on defense and the Lion was projected for 20.2 fantasy points. That did not happen as he was 14 off his target on Sunday.
Do you know what may be more scary? This was not the worst of fantasy football Sunday.
Ja'Marr Chase - Cincinnati Bengals
Where do we begin? Those battles in the AFC North are vicious and Chase suffered immensely on Sunday. Besides the obvious spit and punch fiasco, the Cincinnati wide receiver impacted fantasy football owners in an ugly way. Chase scored six fantasy football points which was 16.3 off the projection. Many expected a week similar to Week 7 where he saw 23 targets.
Pittsburgh did not change too much to keep Chase but they got him completely unraveled. Though the leading NFL catcher caught three passes, he had 10 targets, and only accounted for 30 yards of offense. This was a far cry from 16 catches, 161 yards, and a touchdown in the previous meeting.
Simply, Pittsburgh played better defense, bottled things up, and caused turnovers. The victims were anyone who owned Ja'Marr Chase in fantasy football.
Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers
The ups and downs of the NFL and fantasy football are unlike anything else. Justin Herbert and even Lamar Jackson were riding high a week ago. Sunday, they were lead-weighted balloons dropping the hammer. and anvil. It was a true tossup here. Jackson delivered almost 15 points below his ECR (projection). However, Herbert got knocked around by Jacksonville and ultimately out of the game.
One has to wonder a little about the ankle injury Herbert suffered in Week 10 against Pittsburgh. There were several times where the Los Angeles quarterback seemed to be hobbled a bit. Anyway, he completed only 10 passes for 81 yards on Sunday. Herbert picked up 21 yards on three rushes but was replaced by Trey Lance during the second half.
Herbert was projected to score almost 20 points on Sunday against a Jacksonville defense that was known for being more opportunistic (13 interceptions - 2nd in the league) and generous in allowing passing yards (29th).
Fortunately, for the Herbert and the Chargers, their bye week is here which means a little rest for a team ravaged by injuries.