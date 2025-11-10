Jim Harbaugh Gave Hilariously On-Brand Update on Justin Herbert’s Ankle Injury
Jim Harbaugh continues to be Jim Harbaugh.
On Monday, the Chargers’ coach was asked about the status of quarterback Justin Herbert, who appeared to injure his ankle during the third quarter of L.A.’s Sunday night win over the Steelers. He gave a classic Harbaugh response.
“I do have an update on his physical status: He is still a beast,” the 61-year-old head coach said.
Yeah, that’s pretty much exactly how you’d expect Harbaugh to answer that question.
Despite the joke, there are legitimate concerns about Herbert’s health. He did appear to sprain his ankle against the Steelers, and with both of his starting tackles out for the season, every snap feels like an adventure in the pocket. Herbert has been sacked 33 times this season, the third-most in the NFL.
Due to the constant pressure he has been under, Herbert’s numbers have taken a hit this season. Through 10 games, he has completed 67.0% of his passes for 2,610 yards, with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. But his QBR (63.7) ranks 13th in the NFL, barely above Giants rookie Jaxson Dart (63.4), and his passer rating (96.7) ranks 16th leaguewide. Given his talent level, those are wildly-disappointing numbers.
Herbert, Chargers continue winning despite struggles
Sunday night’s win over the Steelers improved L.A.’s record to 7-3, and they sit one game back of the Broncos for first place in the AFC West. They have won three in a row after hammering the Carson Wentz-led Vikings 37-10 in Week 8, and sneaking by the woeful Titans 27-20 in Week 9. Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers looked horrible on Sunday despite having a ton of fan support at SoFi Stadium.
The Chargers will travel to Jacksonville next week, then face the Raiders after a bye. That’s when the schedule gets real. They’ll host the Eagles in Week 14, then travel to Arrowhead Stadium to play the Chiefs in Week 15, before going to Dallas in Week 16. That three-game stretch should define the team’s season.
Herbert’s ankle had better be healed before the Chargers get there.