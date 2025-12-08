Blake Corum, Tony Pollard Among Dark-Horse Fantasy Football Week 14 MVPs
We saw a whole bunch of high-scoring games in Week 14. The Lions and Cowboys combined for (74) points, the Titans and Browns combined for (60), the Colts and Jaguars went for (55), Bengals-Bills (73), and the Rams and Cardinals hit (62). This gave us an endless list of Fantasy Football MVPs, but we will highlight the best of them all. Here is your list of our Week 14 game-winners.
Quarterbacks
Josh Allen - 37.84 Pts
251 Yards, 3 Touchdowns | 78 Rushing Yards, 1 Touchdown
Allen is always a QB1 threat in any given matchup. He had a highly favorable matchup in Week 14, and Allen provided. Snow stopped nobody as these teams combined for (73) points and Allen found himself (4) Touchdowns, including an untouched near-50 scramble-score.
Matthew Stafford -23.24 Pts
281 Yards, 3 Touchdowns
Stafford has jumped out to a -200 lead in the MVP betting markets. He does this with a shoutout to Puka Nacua more so than Davante Adams in Week 14. Stafford now has a TD:INT ratio of 35:4.
Running Backs
Jahmyr Gibbs - 37.0 Pts
43 Rushing Yards, 3 Touchdowns | 7 Receptions, 77 Receiving Yards
We are very likely looking at the #1 player in 2026 Fantasy Football. Gibbs is a staple to score on a weekly basis, with great upside for 2+ Touchdowns. Gibbs now has (16) Touchdowns on the year.
Tony Pollard - 28.1 Pts
161 Rushing Yards, 2 Touchdowns
Pollard is proof that you never know in Fantasy Football. The Titans had a very tough matchup, on paper. However, they scored (31) Points to rise to 2-11 on the year. Pollard highlighted his day with a 65 Yard Touchdown in the 1st Quarter.
Blake Corum - 26.1 Pts
128 Rushing Yards, 2 Touchdowns
Corum was among our sleeper picks of the week and he did provide. The Rams stated that Corum would steal work from Kyren Williams ahead of the postseason. I would not be surprised if Corum stayed in a 50/50 split given his recent success.
Wide Receivers
Puka Nacua - 35.7 Pts
7 Receptions, 167 Yards, 2 Touchdowns
The Rams season has put Davante Adams on display, but not this week. It was all Nacua as he is somewhat quietly the WR2 in Fantasy Football, despite (7) less Touchdowns than Adams.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba - 28.1 Pts
7 Receptions, 92 Yards, 2 Touchdowns
The Top-2 Wide Receivers provided this week. Smith-Njigba had his second 2+ Touchdown game of the year as he looks to secure WR1 on the season.
Tight End
Dawson Knox - 17.3 Pts
6 Receptions, 93 Yards
Next man up. Dalton Kincaid did play, but he was very limited. Knox took over and provided, despite a very lacking start percentage in Fantasy Football.
Defense/Special Teams
Seattle Seahawks - 20 Pts
1 Touchdown, 2 Interceptions, 1 Fumble Recovered, 1 Sack, 9 Points Allowed, 274 Yards Allowed
Is this the best defense in football? The answer is — no. However, they are not far behind the Texans. The Seahawks are now 2nd (8/1) in betting markets in win the Super Bowl.
Kicker
Jason Myers - 14.0 Pts
3/3 FGM, 4/4 XPM
Brandon Aubrey — I am sorry. You must win the game, and you did not. Myers was our kicker must-start of the week, and he provided. Thank you, Jason.
Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.