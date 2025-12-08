Blake Corum, Tony Pollard Among Dark-Horse Fantasy Football Week 14 MVPs

We saw a whole bunch of high-scoring games in Week 14. The Lions and Cowboys combined for (74) points, the Titans and Browns combined for (60), the Colts and Jaguars went for (55), Bengals-Bills (73), and the Rams and Cardinals hit (62). This gave us an endless list of Fantasy Football MVPs, but we will highlight the best of them all. Here is your list of our Week 14 game-winners.

Quarterbacks

Josh Allen - 37.84 Pts

251 Yards, 3 Touchdowns | 78 Rushing Yards, 1 Touchdown

Allen is always a QB1 threat in any given matchup. He had a highly favorable matchup in Week 14, and Allen provided. Snow stopped nobody as these teams combined for (73) points and Allen found himself (4) Touchdowns, including an untouched near-50 scramble-score.

Matthew Stafford -23.24 Pts

281 Yards, 3 Touchdowns

#Rams QB Matthew Stafford this season:



• 288/432 (66%)

• 3,354 passing yards

• 35 TDs

• 4 INTs

• 113.1 passer rating

• 10-3 record



The current MVP favorite. pic.twitter.com/vKmxBrFAZq — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 8, 2025

Stafford has jumped out to a -200 lead in the MVP betting markets. He does this with a shoutout to Puka Nacua more so than Davante Adams in Week 14. Stafford now has a TD:INT ratio of 35:4.

Running Backs

Jahmyr Gibbs - 37.0 Pts

43 Rushing Yards, 3 Touchdowns | 7 Receptions, 77 Receiving Yards

We are very likely looking at the #1 player in 2026 Fantasy Football. Gibbs is a staple to score on a weekly basis, with great upside for 2+ Touchdowns. Gibbs now has (16) Touchdowns on the year.

Tony Pollard - 28.1 Pts

161 Rushing Yards, 2 Touchdowns

Pollard is proof that you never know in Fantasy Football. The Titans had a very tough matchup, on paper. However, they scored (31) Points to rise to 2-11 on the year. Pollard highlighted his day with a 65 Yard Touchdown in the 1st Quarter.

Blake Corum - 26.1 Pts

128 Rushing Yards, 2 Touchdowns

Blake Corum among RBs last 2 weeks (min. 10 attempts):



209 rushing yards (5th)

11.0 YPC (1st)

3 rushing TDs (t-1st) pic.twitter.com/h4OkdBAeeP — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) December 8, 2025

Corum was among our sleeper picks of the week and he did provide. The Rams stated that Corum would steal work from Kyren Williams ahead of the postseason. I would not be surprised if Corum stayed in a 50/50 split given his recent success.

Wide Receivers

Puka Nacua - 35.7 Pts

7 Receptions, 167 Yards, 2 Touchdowns

The Rams season has put Davante Adams on display, but not this week. It was all Nacua as he is somewhat quietly the WR2 in Fantasy Football, despite (7) less Touchdowns than Adams.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba - 28.1 Pts

7 Receptions, 92 Yards, 2 Touchdowns

The Top-2 Wide Receivers provided this week. Smith-Njigba had his second 2+ Touchdown game of the year as he looks to secure WR1 on the season.

Tight End

Dawson Knox - 17.3 Pts

6 Receptions, 93 Yards

Next man up. Dalton Kincaid did play, but he was very limited. Knox took over and provided, despite a very lacking start percentage in Fantasy Football.

Defense/Special Teams

Seattle Seahawks - 20 Pts

1 Touchdown, 2 Interceptions, 1 Fumble Recovered, 1 Sack, 9 Points Allowed, 274 Yards Allowed

Is this the best defense in football? The answer is — no. However, they are not far behind the Texans. The Seahawks are now 2nd (8/1) in betting markets in win the Super Bowl.

Kicker

Jason Myers - 14.0 Pts

3/3 FGM, 4/4 XPM

Brandon Aubrey — I am sorry. You must win the game, and you did not. Myers was our kicker must-start of the week, and he provided. Thank you, Jason.

