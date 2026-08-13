Bold Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Predictions: Davante Adams Delivers a Dud Season

Fantasy Football is all about bold predictions and sticking to your gut.

Fantasy managers should consider these bold predictions when analyzing wide receivers before draft night

Justin Jefferson Finishes as a Top-3 Receiver

Jefferson (WR 6, 12 ADP) has long been labeled as quarterback proof, but last season proved to be the All-Pro’s toughest challenge.

J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer each shared time under center and it did no favors for Jefferson as he finished with the worst Fantasy season of his career.

Jefferson finally has stability at QB with Kyler Murray recently named as starter, which will lead Jefferson back to upper-echelon Fantasy wide receiver status.

Despite the off year, Jefferson still put up numbers that will translate to Fantasy success this season.

Jefferson finished seventh in the NFL with 141 targets, but only hauled 84 receptions and had two receiving touchdowns.

With a more efficient QB in Murray, more of those receptions will be accurate, leading to more receptions and longer sustained drives.

Longer sustained drives will lead to more touchdown opportunities for Jefferson as the offense is closer to the end zone.

Having stability at QB will lead to a 2024-esque season, the last time Jefferson had QB stability with Sam Darnold under center, where Jefferson finished as WR 2 in all formats.

Kyler Murray finding Justin Jefferson deep at practice.



(Via Vikings IG) pic.twitter.com/9oj5qjecW3 — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) August 12, 2026

Emeka Egbuka is this season’s JSN

Egbuka (WR 18, 38 ADP) is set up to be the next former Ohio State wide receiver to break out in Fantasy, following his teammate, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, breaking out last season.

In his rookie season, Egbuka produced 127 targets, most among rookies, as Mike Evans and Chris Godwin Jr. missed time due to injury.

The high targets will remain as Egbuka steps up as the sole WR 1 for the Bucs.

Expect Egbuka to take a leap forward in hauling in his targets as the former first-round pick gets more familiar with his quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Egbuka only hauled in 63 of his 127 targets last season, but with an offseason with the expectations set of Egbuka as the WR 1, Mayfield’s and Egbuka’s connection will improve.

Egbuka may not finish as high as WR 2 like Smith-Njigba did last season, but being WR 1 at a high-target share will lead to a Fantasy breakout season for Egbuka in his sophomore campaign.

Emeka Egbuka makes it look too easy 🔥🤯 pic.twitter.com/Eh0yQ8ejfg — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 12, 2026

Davante Adams is a Fantasy Dud

Adams (WR 25, 51 ADP) remained Fantasy viable in his first season with the Los Angeles Rams after many Fantasy managers thought the three-time All-Pro would lose a step.

The six-time Pro Bowler finished as WR 9 in PPR leagues, showing Fantasy managers he still had it in his 13th NFL season.

The WR 9 finish will be nearly impossible for Adams to replicate this season as his touchdown dependency mixed with personnel packages will diminish Adams’ Fantasy output.

Adams finished tied-first with Amon Ra St. Brown for red-zone targets among wide receivers as the pair tallied 32 targets each. The targets get more eye-popping closer to the end zone as Adams led the NFL with 16 targets inside the five-yard line, more than double second place.

The high red-zone targets led to Adams leading the NFL with 14 receiving touchdowns.

Being touchdown reliant will showcase itself this season as the red-zone target numbers are difficult for Adams to replicate, especially with Puka Nacua being the stud WR 1.

Head coach Sean McVay’s emphasis on prioritizing 13 personnel (1 wide receiver, 3 tight ends) is another factor that will hinder Adams’ Fantasy viability.

The Rams lined up in 13 personnel nearly a third of the time last season.

With only a single receiver on the field a third of the time, Adams’ snap count will drop as Nacua figures to be the sole receiver on those packages.

With unsustainable red-zone targets and McVay’s personnel decisions, Fantasy managers should stay clear of Adams at his current ADP and consider Mike Evans, Rome Odunze or DJ Moore if they need a receiver at this spot.

More Fantasy Sports on SI News