2026 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Tiers: Jaxon Smith-Njigba Among The Elite

Fantasy football player rankings are useful tools for drafting a championship-caliber team. The next level of player evaluation, however, is what’s called “tiers.” This groups players with similar value to help fantasy managers make round-by-round draft decisions easier.

For example, if you’re looking to get one of the elite wide receivers, Tier 1 will tell you who is in the upper echelon and whether your draft position will even allow you to draft one. Tiers also let you know when a level of player value might run out in the next round. Maybe you want a wide receiver from Tier 3 and it’s your turn to pick in Round 2. If most of those players in that tier are already gone, well, it’s time to jump on a remaining tier members or risk losing out.

With that said, here’s a look at my wide receiver tiers for 2026. I’ll be updating these tiers daily, as needed, to reflect my wideout rankings, so keep checking back until Draft Day!



Note: ADP data is from FootballGuys.

2026 Fantasy Football WR Tiers

Tier 1

1. Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals (ADP - 3)

2. Puka Nacua, Rams (ADP - 4)

3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks (ADP - 5)

Notes: If you want one of the elite wideouts, you better have a top-five overall pick. While Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs will be the top overall pick in most drafts, I could see all three of these wideouts coming off the board with picks 3 through 5. Clearly, Chase, Nacua and JSN are the top of the top.

Tier 2

4. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (ADP - 8)

5. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys (ADP - 9)

6. Justin Jefferson, Vikings (ADP - 12)

Notes: All three of these wideouts can be included in the top tier, especially St. Brown, who has finished third in fantasy points at the position in three straight seasons. Lamb and Jefferson did lose a bit of their luster after disappointing (in Jefferson’s case, very disappointing) seasons. However, no one would be shocked if one or both of them moved back into the top five in 2026.

Tier 3

7. Drake London, Falcons (ADP - 17)

8. Nico Collins, Texans (ADP - 23)

9. A.J. Brown, Patriots (ADP - 24)

10. George Pickens, Cowboys (ADP - 25)

11. Chris Olave, Saints (ADP - 27)

12. Rashee Rice, Chiefs (ADP - 28)

Notes: This tier includes players who have either been in the top five in fantasy points in the past or have that level of potential in 2026. Led by London and Collins, these six receivers will all come off the board in the second and third rounds. Rice is clearly the biggest risk in the tier, but he has shown the on-field potential to become a fantasy superstar as long as he can keep his nose clean and his knee healthy. Admittedly, Rice might be too much of a risk for some managers.

Tier 4

13. Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers (ADP - 38)

14. Emeka Egbuka, Buccaneers (ADP - 40)

15. Devonta Smith, Eagles (ADP - 32)

16. Zay Flowers, Ravens (ADP - 36)

17. Garrett Wilson, Jets (ADP - 39)

18. Tee Higgins, Bengals (ADP - 37)

19. Luther Burden III, Bears (ADP - 44)

20. Malik Nabers, Giants (ADP - 30)

Notes: It is in this tier where we start to see some of the top breakout candidates at the wideout position. That includes McMillan, Egbuka (one of my favorite targets), Smith and Burden. The remaining five receivers all have low WR1 upside or are considered high-end No. 2 options. The player with the biggest concerns in their tier is Nabers, who is coming off a serious knee injury and might not be ready for the start of the season. He might fall out of this tier, so stay tuned.

Tier 5

21. Ladd McConkey, Chargers (ADP - 42)

22. Davante Adams, Rams (ADP - 46)

23. Terry McLaurin, Commanders (ADP - 49)

24. Carnell Tate, Titans (ADP - 65)

25. Christian Watson, Packers (ADP - 63)

26. Jaylen Waddle, Broncos (ADP - 50)

27. DJ Moore, Bills (ADP - 55)

Notes: There’s plenty of potential in Tier 5, which includes McConkey, Tate and Watson among the most intriguing players. It also has several “older” veterans in Adams, McLaurin and Moore, all of whom could become (or remain, in Adams’ case) solid No. 2 wideouts in fantasy leagues. Tate, the top rookie wideout, brings some sleeper or breakout appeal as the top option in what will be a new-look Titans pass attack. Waddle, now in Denver, has flex-starter appeal.

Tier 6

28. Jameson Williams, Lions (ADP - 54)

29. Rome Odunze, Bears (ADP - 60)

30. Makai Lemon, Eagles (ADP - 88)

31. Jordyn Tyson, Saints (ADP - 71)

32. Mike Evans, 49ers (ADP - 57)

33. Alec Pierce, Colts (ADP - 73)

34. Marvin Harrison Jr., Cardinals (ADP - 67)

35. DK Metcalf, Steelers (ADP - 72)

Notes: A mix of veterans and sleepers, this tier features several wide receivers who could make a good fantasy team a title contender if things fall into place. It includes two of the biggest rookie sleepers in Lemon and Tyson, and Odunze could emerge into a weekly fantasy starter. Pierce has some question marks coming off ankle surgery, but he landed a massive offseason contract and should be the top wideout in Indianapolis. This could also be a make-or-break fantasy year for Harrison Jr., who has yet to reach his fantasy potential but could be a decent bargain.

Tier 7

36. Parker Washington, Jaguars (ADP - 82)

37. Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars (ADP - 70)

38. Chris Godwin Jr., Buccaneers (ADP - 91)

39. Michael Wilson, Cardinals (ADP - 89)

40. Courtland Sutton, Broncos (ADP - 77)

41. Jordan Addison, Vikings (ADP - 102)

Notes: Proving that the wide receiver position has more depth than any other in fantasy, take a look at this tier. It includes two players, Thomas and Wilson, who have been in the top 10 in the past two seasons. Washington is considered one of the top sleepers at the position, and Godwin could be a draft bargain as a top option for Tampa Bay. Addison, who saw his value tank last year due to J.J. McCarthy, should rebound and is also a potential value pick in 2026 drafts.



Tier 8

42. Quentin Johnston, Chargers (ADP - 104)

43. Ricky Pearsall, 49ers (ADP - 101)

44. Jakobi Meyers, Jaguars (ADP - 100)

45. KC Concepcion, Browns (ADP - 127)

46. Jayden Reed, Packers (ADP - 103)

47. Xavier Worthy, Chiefs (ADP - 117)

48. Wan’Dale Robinson, Titans (ADP - 108)

49. Matthew Golden, Packers (ADP - 124)

50. Michael Pittman Jr., Steelers (ADP - 94)

51. Josh Downs, Colts (ADP - 109)

Notes: Another tier, another long list of potential draft bargains. That includes: Johnston, who is criminally undervalued; Concepcion, who could lead all Browns wideouts in targets as a rookie; and sleepers such as Pearsall, Golden, and Downs. This is one of my favorite tiers among wideouts, simply because I can see multiple members come up huge for fantasy fans this season.

Tier 9

52. Jayden Higgins, Texans (ADP - 130)

53. Romeo Doubs, Patriots (ADP - 121)

54. Omar Cooper Jr., Jets (ADP - 150)

55. Stefon Diggs, free agent (ADP - 139)

56. Khalil Shakir, Bills (ADP - 129)

57. Jalen Coker, Panthers (ADP - 135)

Notes: There’s a bit of a drop-off here, though I do view Higgins as a potential deep sleeper in his second NFL season in Houston. However, the rest of the players in this tier have ceiling concerns. I’ve included Diggs, who is a free agent but could sign with a team during camp.

Tier 10

58. Jalen McMillan, Buccaneers (ADP - 157)

59. Antonio Williams, Commanders (ADP - 180)

60. Jerry Jeudy, Browns (ADP - 176)

61. Jauan Jennings, Vikings (ADP - 155)

62. Travis Hunter, Jaguars (ADP - N/A)

63. Tre Tucker, Raiders (ADP - 172)

64. Malik Washington, Dolphins (ADP - 201)

65. Rashid Shaheed, Seahawks (ADP - 137)

66. Deebo Samuel Sr., free agent (ADP - 165)

Notes: This 10th tier has some interesting deep sleepers who I’ll target late, including guys like McMillan, Williams and Washington. Otherwise, most of these players are basically roster-fillers or dart throws. Hunter, who might be playing mostly defense in his second season, might not be picked in some fantasy drafts. At this point, he’s a WR5 at best, with little fantasy upside.

Tier 11

67. Denzel Boston, Browns

68. Jalen Nailor, Raiders

69. Isaac TeSlaa, Lions

70. Tre Harris, Chargers

71. Darnell Mooney, Giants

72. Adonai Mitchell, Jets

73. Germie Bernard, Steelers

Tier 12

74. Malachi Fields, Giants

75. Ryan Flournoy, Cowboys

76. Zachariah Branch, Falcons

77. Troy Franklin, Broncos

78. Calvin Ridley, Titans

79. De’Zhaun Stribling, 49ers

80. Tank Dell, Texans

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