Bryce Underwood Headlines College Fantasy Football Weekly Winners & Losers After a Wild Week 2
In this story:
Week 2 delivered high-voltage drama, marquee upsets, and masive shifts across the college football landscape. Fantasy managers evaluating market value heading into Week 3 need to look beyond final box scores to analyze target shares, snap rates, and late-game leverage.
Stock Risers: Fantasy Winners
Arch Manning/QB/Texas Longhorns
Week 2 Snapshot: 24-23 Win vs. No.1 Ohio State. Led 20-point 4th quarter comeback with 3 TD drives.
Week 1 vs. Week 2 Trend: Transitioned from a game-manager against non-conference competiton to executing high-leverage dropbacks against elite secondary coverage.
Usage & Metrics: High late-game target distribution to key targets Ryan Wingo and Hollywood Smothers who showed his dual-threat ability is legit. Manning's high-pressure decision-making elevates his baseline from a standard QB2 into locked in QB1 territiory for all matchup formats.
Winston Watkins Jr./WR/LSU Tigers
Week 2 Snapshot: 5 receptions, 43 yards vs. Louisiana Tech
Week 1 vs. Week 2 Trend: Week 1 (7 receptions, 110 yards, 1 TD) set the ceiling; Week 2 confirmed floor.
Usage & Metrics: 12 total receptions through two games. Command of LSU's target share remains high despite defensive bracket coverage. Treat his high target volume as a strong indicator of weekly WR1/WR2 fantasy output.
Drew Mestemaker/QB/Oklahoma State Cowboys
Week 2 Snapshot: 3127 passing yards, 2 TDs in a 39-31 upset over NO. 6 Oregon.
Week 1 vs. Week 2 Trend: Under-the-radar baseline converted into primary offensive distribution against a ranked opponent.
Usage & Metrics: Spread 317 yards across target group (Wyatt Young, Justin Bowick, and Chris Barnes). His processing speed against aggressive pass rushes makes him a primary waiver-wire target for QB-needy managers.
Bryce Underwood/QB/Michigan Wolverines
Week 2 Snapshot: 38-yard rushing TD, leading 17-19 victory over No. 11 Oklahoma.
Week 1 vs. Week 2 Trend: Proved capable of manufacturing explosive red-zone plays in tight defensive matchups.
Usage & Metrics: Rushing usage gives him a solid dual-threat fantasy floor even when passing totals remain modest.
Gunner Stockton/QB/Georgia Bulldogs
Week 2 Snapshot: 13-of-16, 234 passing yards, 5 TDs in a 70-20 blowout of Western Kentucky.
Week 1 vs. Week 2 Trend: Maintained offensive efficiency, scoring 133 points over Georgia's first two contests.
Usage & Metrics: 8.2 yards per play team average. Georgia skill players (Sacovie White-Helton, Nate Frazier) gain huge fantasy upside in high-velocity scoring environments.
Stock Fallers: Fantasy Losers
Dante Moore/QB/Oregon Ducks
Week 2 Snapshot: 14-of-29, 191 passing yards, 2 TD's, 4 sacks taken in 39-31 loss to Oklahoma State.
Week 1 vs. Week 2 Trend: Dropped from 378 passing yards and 3 TDs down to a 48.2% completion mark under heavy pressure.
Usage & Metrics: Pressure rate compromised deep-ball connections with Evan Stewart and Jeremiah McClellan. Lower his outlook to a matchup-dependent QB2 against disruptive pass-rushes.
Julian Sayin & Ohio State Passing Attack
Week 2 Snapshot: Blew a 20-point lead in 24-23 loss at Texas.
Week 1 vs. Week 2 Trend: Early-game red-zone efficiency dissolved into late-game stalls against defensive adjustments made by the Longhorns.
Usage & Metrics: Jeremiah Smith and Brandon Inniss saw target drop-offs in the second half. Monitor usage when Ohio State plays tight, clock-draining second halves.
John Mateer/QB/Oklahoma Sooners
Week 2 Snapshot: 189 Passing Yards, 1 TD, 1 INT in 17-10 loss to Michigan.
Week 1 vs. Week 2 Trend: Offensive output dropped against Michigan's secondary, converted just 3-of-13 third downs.
Usage & Metrics: Critical 4th quarter turnover reduced overall drive efficiency. Exercise caution starting Oklahoma assets against top-tier defensive fronts.
Week 3 Strategy Takeaway
Prioritize target and touch volume over single-week scoring totals. The more touches a player gets, the more opportunities he has to make an impact in fantasy. Quarterbacks with dual-threat ability like Underwood or high-leverage late-game execution like Manning provides the safest floors.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.