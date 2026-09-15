Bryce Underwood Headlines College Fantasy Football Weekly Winners & Losers After a Wild Week 2

Week 2 delivered high-voltage drama, marquee upsets, and masive shifts across the college football landscape. Fantasy managers evaluating market value heading into Week 3 need to look beyond final box scores to analyze target shares, snap rates, and late-game leverage.

Stock Risers: Fantasy Winners

Arch Manning/QB/Texas Longhorns

Week 2 Snapshot: 24-23 Win vs. No.1 Ohio State. Led 20-point 4th quarter comeback with 3 TD drives.

Week 1 vs. Week 2 Trend: Transitioned from a game-manager against non-conference competiton to executing high-leverage dropbacks against elite secondary coverage.

Usage & Metrics: High late-game target distribution to key targets Ryan Wingo and Hollywood Smothers who showed his dual-threat ability is legit. Manning's high-pressure decision-making elevates his baseline from a standard QB2 into locked in QB1 territiory for all matchup formats.

Arch Manning after the win:



"I couldn't lose to them again, I had nightmares about that game last year."

pic.twitter.com/seJIpl0Bs7 — Underdog CFB (@UnderdogCFB) September 13, 2026

Winston Watkins Jr./WR/LSU Tigers

Week 2 Snapshot: 5 receptions, 43 yards vs. Louisiana Tech

Week 1 vs. Week 2 Trend: Week 1 (7 receptions, 110 yards, 1 TD) set the ceiling; Week 2 confirmed floor.

Usage & Metrics: 12 total receptions through two games. Command of LSU's target share remains high despite defensive bracket coverage. Treat his high target volume as a strong indicator of weekly WR1/WR2 fantasy output.

New: #LSU WR Winston Watkins Jr. made the move to Baton Rouge after a one-year stint with the Ole Miss Rebels.



After Game 1, it's clear Lane Kiffin and Co. have a big-time playmaker ready to make a statement in 2026.



"It's going to get better and better."



More:… pic.twitter.com/TWVRKpm621 — LSU Tigers on 247Sports (@Geaux247) September 9, 2026





Drew Mestemaker/QB/Oklahoma State Cowboys





Drew Mestemaker showed up against No. 6 Oregon 😤 pic.twitter.com/hOdITwPGTr — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) September 12, 2026







Week 2 Snapshot: 3127 passing yards, 2 TDs in a 39-31 upset over NO. 6 Oregon.





Week 1 vs. Week 2 Trend: Under-the-radar baseline converted into primary offensive distribution against a ranked opponent.





Usage & Metrics: Spread 317 yards across target group (Wyatt Young, Justin Bowick, and Chris Barnes). His processing speed against aggressive pass rushes makes him a primary waiver-wire target for QB-needy managers.





Bryce Underwood/QB/Michigan Wolverines

Week 2 Snapshot: 38-yard rushing TD, leading 17-19 victory over No. 11 Oklahoma.

Week 1 vs. Week 2 Trend: Proved capable of manufacturing explosive red-zone plays in tight defensive matchups.

Usage & Metrics: Rushing usage gives him a solid dual-threat fantasy floor even when passing totals remain modest.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) runs against Oklahoma during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect



Gunner Stockton/QB/Georgia Bulldogs





Georgia QB Gunner Stockton vs. Western Kentucky:



13/16

234 YDs

5 TDs

0 INT

29.66 fantasy pts



Got pulled just 6 mins into the 2nd quarter 😳 pic.twitter.com/P6n0FlUryV — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) September 12, 2026









Week 2 Snapshot: 13-of-16, 234 passing yards, 5 TDs in a 70-20 blowout of Western Kentucky.





Week 1 vs. Week 2 Trend: Maintained offensive efficiency, scoring 133 points over Georgia's first two contests.





Usage & Metrics: 8.2 yards per play team average. Georgia skill players (Sacovie White-Helton, Nate Frazier) gain huge fantasy upside in high-velocity scoring environments.









Stock Fallers: Fantasy Losers



Dante Moore/QB/Oregon Ducks

Dante Moore : 14/29 for 191 yards, 2 TD's & a 126.4 QB Rating (Sacked 4 times) pic.twitter.com/1OQlJgavFy — Lee Harvey (@ben__zucker06) September 12, 2026



Week 2 Snapshot: 14-of-29, 191 passing yards, 2 TD's, 4 sacks taken in 39-31 loss to Oklahoma State.





Week 1 vs. Week 2 Trend: Dropped from 378 passing yards and 3 TDs down to a 48.2% completion mark under heavy pressure.





Usage & Metrics: Pressure rate compromised deep-ball connections with Evan Stewart and Jeremiah McClellan. Lower his outlook to a matchup-dependent QB2 against disruptive pass-rushes.









Julian Sayin & Ohio State Passing Attack













Week 2 Snapshot: Blew a 20-point lead in 24-23 loss at Texas.





Week 1 vs. Week 2 Trend: Early-game red-zone efficiency dissolved into late-game stalls against defensive adjustments made by the Longhorns.





Usage & Metrics: Jeremiah Smith and Brandon Inniss saw target drop-offs in the second half. Monitor usage when Ohio State plays tight, clock-draining second halves.







John Mateer/QB/Oklahoma Sooners



‘NFL Prospect’ John Mateer at the half against unranked Michigan:



7 for 16

52 yards

0 td



Absolutely BRUTAL pic.twitter.com/GZrLXCo5Xp — John Frascella (Football) (@NFLFrascella) September 12, 2026







Week 2 Snapshot: 189 Passing Yards, 1 TD, 1 INT in 17-10 loss to Michigan.





Week 1 vs. Week 2 Trend: Offensive output dropped against Michigan's secondary, converted just 3-of-13 third downs.





Usage & Metrics: Critical 4th quarter turnover reduced overall drive efficiency. Exercise caution starting Oklahoma assets against top-tier defensive fronts.







Week 3 Strategy Takeaway







Prioritize target and touch volume over single-week scoring totals. The more touches a player gets, the more opportunities he has to make an impact in fantasy. Quarterbacks with dual-threat ability like Underwood or high-leverage late-game execution like Manning provides the safest floors.











































