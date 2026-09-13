Oklahoma State Quarterback Makes Surprising Admission After Beating Oregon Ducks
In this story:
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks' road trip to Stillwater, Oklahoma, ended in an unfortunate way after their 39-31 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Part of crafting this record-breaking loss for the Ducks was Cowboy's quarterback Drew Mestemaker, who shared postgame that facing the Ducks was no easy feat and didn't nearly compare to the competition he faced at North Texas prior to following coach Eric Morris to Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Drew Mestemaker Shares Thoughts on Facing Oregon Ducks
"No, I don't think they were better," Mestemaker said when asked to compare previous teams he's faced to the Ducks.
"I think that team definitely is the best team I've ever played, but I just think whenever you're in a groove, it's like everyone's feeling themselves and everyone's confident and it's, I think this offense is hard to be stopped whenever we're in that groove, and so hats off to Coach Morris too. He called a great game, really put everyone in great positions to succeed, but this is definitely the best team I've ever played."
With Mestemaker at the helm, the Cowboys were able to take some big swings against Oregon, leading to their 554 total yards of offense for the day. Mestemaker put up a 60 percent passing accuracy at 26-43, with 317 yards and two touchdowns in the air.
Those Big Plays Against The Oregon Ducks
For Mestemaker and the Cowboys' offense, big plays are truly what kept OSU on top of the Ducks for a majority of the game, with the quarterback highlighting his 75-yard first quarter quarterback keeper as a point where he realized the Cowboys had an edge.
"Yeah, I think it's big time to have a big play that early in the game. I think you know it kind of sets the tone for the offense and gets everyone in the right mindset. Like especially with guys like that. Like I'm not saying we didn't expect to win, but those guys are good. And so to have a big play like that early is big time for our confidence," Mestemaker said.
Revenge Game Mindset
For the Cowboys, this game against Oregon was a revenge game on several levels. First, Oklahoma State was attempting to bounce back from a sobering 24-10 season opening loss on the road against Tulsa.
Furthermore, as Mestemaker shared postgame, several Cowboys players still had a rotten taste in their mouths from the 2025 69-3 Oregon Ducks victory at Autzen Stadium going into the game with an hour and a half weather delay and a rowdy home crowd.
"I mean, there was a little talk at practice, just talking about how they went all the way up there to score three points and stuff like that," Mestemaker said. "But I feel like this is a whole new team, and guys that have been here also, you know, are learning new coaches, learning new players, and stuff like that."
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.