Bucky Irving, Xavier Worthy, And 2 Other Dynasty Fantasy Football Fallers

Potential. Every NFL player has it, but some will never hit the ceiling they could have as a player, leaving the age-old question of what they could have been.

Here are four players who were some of the more promising players to have in fantasy dynasty leagues in the past couple of seasons and are now headed down a pathway of being marked as overall disappointments in fantasy football.

Xavier Worthy

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR for the Kansas City Chiefs, Xavier Worthy, had all the opportunity in the world to emerge as a fantasy breakout in the 2025 season. With Rashee Rice missing time at the start of the season due to a suspension, he was slated to be the Chiefs' premier pass-catching threat. Unfortunately, he did not get off to a good start, as he got hurt in week one, which ruled him out for a couple of weeks, and following that, he just never got any momentum going. He ended 2025 with 42 receptions for 532 receiving yards and one TD. In PPR fantasy formats, he finished as WR59.

The road for Wothy becoming a high-usage target for one of the best QBs in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes, now seems far-fetched. Going into 2026, Worthy’s value in dynasty fantasy football is undoubtedly at an all-time low in his career.

Bucky Irving

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs during the fourth quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There were few players with more hype going into the 2025 season than Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving. In his rookie season in 2024, he looked to be one of the more elusive and dynamic RBs the NFL had. Irving, who was an RB2 going into his rookie season, went into 2025 as the Buccaneers’ RB1. Injuries and lackluster performances when he did play made his sophomore season one of the biggest disappointments in fantasy football.

Irviving last season in 10 games, had 588 rushing yards, 277 receiving yards, and four total TDs. He did not have a single game where he recorded 90 or more rushing yards. He averaged 3.4 yards per carry, which was significantly lower than his YPC average in his rookie season of 5.4.

Irving will be Tampa Bay’s RB1 to start 2025, and he still holds breakout fantasy potential. But if he has a slow start to the 2026 season, his dynasty fantasy value will plummet even further.

The Buccaneers also signed Kenny Gainwell in the offseason, and with him coming off the best year of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he will warrant a notable amount of snaps.

Xavier Legette

Aug 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) walks off the field after the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Xavier Legette, WR for the Carolina Panthers, had a rough sophomore season, in what was his starting QB's best season of his career, Bryce Young. That alone is a call for concern.

Leggette in 2025 had 35 receptions for 363 receiving yards and three TDs in 15 games. He had the third most receiving yards on the team, behind WR Jalen Coker, who just played 11 games, and rookie WR Tetairoa McMillan, who had 1,014 receiving yards. That slated him as WR71 in PPR fantasy football formats. With his production from last season, Leggette in dynasty leagues is a drop candidate now. A road for him to get back into fantasy football relevancy is slim.

Jaylen Warren

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) runs for a touchdown against Detroit Lions during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaylen Warren is still a valuable fantasy football piece. The Pittsburgh Steelers just proved that they do not want to use him as a workhorse RB, which knocked down his fantasy football career outlook.

Last season, Warren had 211 carries for 958 rushing yards and eight total TDs. He also had 40 receptions for 333 receiving yards. RB2 for Pittsburgh in 2025, Gainwell had 114 rushes for 537 rushing yards and eight total TDs. He also had 73 receptions for 486 receiving yards. With Gainwell now in Tampa Bay, the Steelers brought in another RB who should garner high usage, Rico Dowdle.

With the Panthers in 2025, Dowdle had 1,076 rushing yards, which marked his second consecutive season with over 1,000 yards rushing.

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