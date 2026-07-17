Will Howard Trade Isn't Realistic for Steelers

For as much hope as the Pittsburgh Steelers and their fans appear to carry for Will Howard, that same sentiment may not be shared around the NFL.

In his most recent Steelers chat for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Ray Fittipaldo threw cold water on the idea that Howard would even fetch a seventh-round pick in a trade when asked if that price tag would be met at the moment.

“He’s never played in even a preseason and he’s a sixth-round pick,” Fittipaldo said. “Why would he?”

Fittipaldo also stated that any speculation of Howard being "trade bait" because Mike McCarthy did not draft him is "overblown" and that he believes Pittsburgh's new head coach is invested in seeing out the 24-year-old's development after spouting plenty of positive remarks about him since taking the job back in January.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is There a Scenario Where Howard Gets Traded Before the Regular Season?

The hype surrounding Howard is largely a product of the circumstances at quarterback in Pittsburgh.

In a weak class at the position in 2025, the Steelers waited and got solid value for a player of his caliber in the sixth round when it was believed he could've flown off the board towards the beginning of Day 3 instead.

Howard, by all accounts, showed linear growth last offseason and was heating up during training camp when he went down with a hand injury on a center exchange that led to him being placed on the reserve/injured list until Week 11.

With his momentum halted and opportunities to prove himself as a rookie taken away, Howard understood the importance of making up for lost time coming into this offseason while also learning a new offense.

Though McCarthy is firmly in his corner, Howard's status as a potential successor to Aaron Rodgers is in jeopardy. Not only because the Steelers potentially aspire to land one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 NFL Draft, even if it means making a huge leap up the board, but also because Drew Allar provides real competition in that sense after being taken in the third round this spring.

With Allar's roster spot as QB3 locked in behind Rodgers, Howard is fighting for the backup job against Mason Rudolph, and it's a battle he is favored to win as the younger option with more upside in addition to being under contract through 2028.

The only scenario where a Howard trade would at least become semi-feasible is if Howard stagnates a bit during training camp and the Steelers decide they need a reliable veteran ready behind Rodgers in case the four-time MVP goes down at any point during the year.

As Fittipaldo alluded to, however, a poor showing from Howard this summer isn't exactly going to lead to a strong trade market.

On the flip side, Pittsburgh isn't going to trade him if he shows any level of promise. As a result, it's tough to pin down a scenario in which Howard is going to be shipped out for draft picks over the next month-and-a-half or so.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!