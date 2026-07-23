Caleb Wilson, Yaxel Lendeborg, And 2 Other Summer League Fantasy Basketball Winners

With the Las Vegas Summer League now concluded, many players improved their fantasy basketball stock going into the 2026-2027 NBA season. Here are four players who participated in the summer league event who did just that and are worth going after in fantasy basketball drafts.

Caleb Wilson

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts after scoring in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Out of every player at the Las Vegas Summer League, Caleb Wilson may have improved his fantasy basketball outlook the most. The primary reason for that is the perimeter shooting he displayed.

The main knock for most people evaluating Wilson prior to the 2026 NBA Draft was his 3-point shooting. Last year at North Carolina, he shot 25.9% from distance. He only made seven 3-pointers in his lone year with the Tar Heels. In his Las Vegas Summer League debut, Wilson nearly cleared his college 3-point total as he laced in six 3-pointers, going 7-11 from distance against the Memphis Grizzlies. He went on to shoot 41.9% from deep the entirety of summer league and averaged 23.5 PPG, 7.3 RPG, and 2.5 BPG.

With Wilson already showing that his game has the ability to be dynamic and stretch outside the paint, he is definitely a 2026 rookie to go after in fantasy drafts above his ADP.

Cameron Boozer

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the third pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Duke forward Cameron Boozer after he was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies at Barclays Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cameron Boozer looked like the Memphis Grizzlies' next franchise player in Las Vegas, with Ja Morant now on the Portland Trail Blazers. He appeared in every single summer league game the Grizzlies played in Vegas, and averaged 18.0 PPG, 7.4 RPG, and 3.8 APG. His play, along with that of a sophomore player for Memphis, Cedric Coward, led the Grizzlies all the way to the championship game of the summer league. They lost the title bout, as they were defeated by the Golden State Warriors.

Just by watching Boozer, you can tell his skill set will translate seamlessly to the NBA. He has all the potential to be the Grizzlies' number one scoring option by the end of this season. Fantasy managers should definitely circle Boozer as a draft target and draft him above his ADP.

Yaxel Lendeborg

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the eleventh pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg after he was selected by the Golden State Warriors at Barclays Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Warriors' first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Yaxel Lendeborg, had an outstanding summer league.

Lendeborg with the Warriors in Vegas, averaged 14.8 PPG, 6.8 RPG, and 4.0 APG. With the Warriors hoisting the 2026 Las Vegas Summer League Championship trophy, Lendeborg was named the MVP of the summer league.

Alongside Steph Curry, there is no true player to point to as Golden State's number two scoring option next to him. There is certainly a chance, while Jimmy Butler remains out with an injury and assuming LeBron James signs elsewhere in free agency, that Lendeborg could play that role, which would boost his fantasy basketball ceiling dramatically.

Hugo Gonzalez

Dec 28, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Boston Celtics guard Hugo Gonzalez (28) celebrates after making a three-point basket during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it gets into the late rounds in fantasy basketball drafts, a player worth taking a flyer on is a second-year player for the Boston Celtics, Hugo Gonzalez. At summer league, Gonzalez averaged 18.3 PPG, 8.0 RPG, and 5.7 APG.

The trade that sent long-time Celtic star Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for some draft capital and Paul George opens up an opportunity for some of Boston's reserves to step into bigger roles. Gonzalez, out of anyone on the team, could see the biggest change in his role. With the versatility he showed in his game at summer league, he is worth taking late in fantasy drafts.

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