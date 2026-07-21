Caleb Wilson Already Earns First NBA Award Thanks to Bulls Summer League Run

It took only four games for Caleb Wilson to earn his first NBA award.

The league announced on Tuesday that Wilson was named to the NBA All-Summer League First Team. The No. 4 overall pick was the second-highest selected player to make the final cut. Wilson joined Memphis' Cameron Boozer (No. 3), Milwaukee's Brayden Burries (No. 10), Golden State's Yaxel Lendeborg (No. 11), and Cleveland's Meleek Thomas (No. 34).

First Team selections were decided by a vote of all 30 NBA teams based on Summer League production. Of course, Wilson helped himself out by competing in at least four games. This is something that all five First Team selections have in common. Lendeborg and Boozer, however, suited up for a Summer League-high six games, as they faced off in the Championship. Not only did the Warriors walk away victorious, but Lendeborg also earned the title of Summer League MVP.

What do you think means more: The NCAA title or the Summer League ring?

Caleb Wilson Recognized for Summer League Play

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the fourth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson after he was selected by the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All things considered, Caleb Wilson's First Team acknowledgment comes as no surprise. He was arguably the most exciting player at the Thomas & Mack Center, stuffing the highlight reel with high-flying jams and chase-down blocks.

What may have truly grabbed the attention of teams around the league, though, was his three-point shooting. This was the biggest question about his game coming into the NBA, but Willson instantly put those concerns to bed. He shot 7-for-11 from deep in his first Summer League game, finishing his Las Vegas run with a 41.9 percent clip from downtown.

Indeed, Wilson's versatility jumped off the screen. He averaged 23.5 points (50.0 FG%) with 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.5 blocks per game.

How Wilson carried himself off the court was equally impressive. He made headlines with his confidence, even throwing some shade at those young players who ended their Summer League run early.

If you ask Wilson, however, his four-game stint was far from perfect. He was more than willing to discuss where he must improve. The 20-year-old pointed toward his ball-handling, which saw him turn the rock over a staggering 5.3 times a night. Physicality was also something the rookie couldn't help but acknowledge, suggesting that he will have to get stronger and play more off two feet to handle the bumps inside.

Nevertheless, it was impossible for the Bulls to feel anything but encouraged by Wilson's first taste of NBA action. He looked like the potential franchise cornerstone they drafted him to be, and it's clear that the rest of the NBA agreed. The big question now is ... will this be Wilson's only award during his rookie campaign?

There is no doubt that Wilson will enter the Fall as one of the favorites to win Rookie of the Year. It will be an incredibly competitive group, but Wilson should be set up well to make a strong run with this Bulls team.

Unlike in previous years, when the Bulls were still focused on the win-loss column, all indications are that this next season will be about player development first and foremost. This should lend itself to plenty more big moments for the Top 4 pick.

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