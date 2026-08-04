Carnell Tate or Wan'Dale Robinson for Titans WR 1? Training Camp Battles to Watch Ahead of Fantasy Football Drafts

Training camp is well under way, which brings training camp position battles Fantasy managers have to dive into.

The winner of these position battles can become Fantasy game changers for Fantasy managers to consider on draft night.

Saints RB 1: Travis Etienne Jr. VS Alvin Kamara

Saints head coach Kellen Moore recently sang the praise of both Etienne Jr. and Kamara saying both can be three-down backs.

This has been evident as the duo have been splitting first-team reps throughout training camp.

Saints HC Kellen Moore on Eitenne/Kamara:



"These guys can play a number of snaps together, they can play separately ... obviously we got to run the football better so those guys are going to help lead it." pic.twitter.com/WNjZkU8FRU — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) August 2, 2026

Despite signing Etienne Jr. to a big-money deal, the former Jaguar is having to battle for the lead-back role.

With the way the Saints have been handling the running back position throughout training camp, Fantasy managers have to monitor if the Saints backfield will be more of a 1A/1B backfield than a traditional bellcow with a backup sprinkled in throughout the game.

All signs point to a 1A/1B scenario so far, which would hurt Etienne Jr.’s Fantasy stock, while bumping Kamara’s Fantasy viability, especially in PPR leagues.

Etienne Jr. and Kamara currently rank 35 spots apart in running back rankings and have a 140 difference in ADP, but a split backfield, as seen throughout training camp, could make their Fantasy production similar.

Browns WR 1: Jerry Jeudy VS KC Concepcion VS Denzel Boston

With the Browns projected to be a negative game script throughout most of the season, being the WR 1 brings along Fantasy viability, but it remains unclear the WR 1 will be.

In a three-horse race between a veteran in Jeudy and two rookies, Concepcion and Boston, whoever takes the title of WR 1 out of training camp is set up to outperform their ADP.

Jeudy has experience being the Browns’ leading receiver and has paid dividends off for Fantasy managers in the past. Jeudy is year removed from a WR 12 campaign with 14.2 FPPG in PPR leagues.

The Browns clearly wanted to upgrade at wide receiver, despite Jeudy’s past production and spent a first-round and second-round pick on Concepcion and Boston.

Concepcion and Boston are the future of the Browns receiver room, question is can either of them immediately make a case for WR 1 heading into their rookie campaign?

Titans WR 1: Carnell Tate VS Wan’Dale Robinson

Each of the trio of Titans wide receivers have a case to be WR 1, but it still remains unclear who will be Cam Ward’s primary pass catcher when the Titans host the Jets on week 1.

Tate, the fourth overall pick of the past draft, has impressed so far in training camp, creating highlight-reel catches from Ward.

Cam Ward ➡️ Carnell Tate 😍 pic.twitter.com/dV8jSVS8Hf — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 4, 2026

Robinson is coming off his best Fantasy season to date after filling in as New York Giants’ WR 1 after Malik Nabers sustained a season-ending injury. Robinson signed with the Titans this offseason, reuniting with former head coach Brian Daboll, who is now the Titans’ offensive coordinator.

Daboll could lean toward Robinson being the main focus in the pass game as Tate gets accustomed to the NFL and Robinson has proved to produce under Daboll as WR 1.

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