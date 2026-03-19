Sidney Crosby Comes Back in Nick of Time and Makes Immediate Impact

Sidney Crosby sent fans of the Pittsburgh Penguins and fantasy hockey alike into a state of panic during the Winter Olympics. His injury caused him to ultimately miss the gold medal game that Team USA won in overtime. It was feared that Crosby had an MCL Grade 2 sprain and it could keep him out anywhere from 3-5 weeks.

Thankfully, "Sid The Kid" came back at the lower end and was able to produce right away for Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh is in the race of its life to hold on to a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. They are only three points clear of the Columbus Blue Jackets currently.

Let us dive into the impacts and future ones for Crosby and more.

What Sidney Crosby Did On Wednesday Night Was Impressive

Basically, Crosby came back 100% and looking better than ever against the Carolina Hurricanes. Yes, Pittsburgh lost in overtime but the center tallied two points on the night. He had four shots on goal, four scoring chances, and lifted the Penguins offense. Yes, there were some defensive miscues from his line but honestly no one cares.

Crosby immediately gives Pittsburgh a chance to win any and every night going forward. They will need it given how competitive the Eastern Conference is right now. For perspective, Crosby over his career has done this:

Sidney Crosby, at the age of 38, is currently enjoying his 21st straight season where he has been over a point per game.



Absolutely nuts.



One of the best to ever do it. pic.twitter.com/DwRdIlvIdH — Byron Bader (@ByronMBader) March 19, 2026

The center has been great on the man advantage this year with 10 power play goals already (28 overall). Crosby easily gets to 40 goals if he had not missed time. The Pittsburgh power play has been lethal with him and Evgeni Malkin on the ice. With the two back and 100%, the Penguins and fantasy owners alike are smiling.

Again, what Sidney Crosby did on Wednesday night was impressive. Typically, that injury takes five or six weeks to recover from fully. He showed no signs of injury fatigue even.

Going Forward With Crosby

Pittsburgh has 15 games left. It is going to be a wild and crazy ride. The good news is that Crosby will help those in their fantasy playoffs and to keep Pittsburgh in a playoff spot to boot. Also, the Penguins play three times in four nights four times between now and the end of the regular season.

Crosby could easily put up another 20 points or more before April 15th. The regular season ends April 14th by the way. He knows the finish line is near and that is when the captain is at his best. Look out hockey world!

Fantasy On SI News: