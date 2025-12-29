Jared Goff and CeeDee Lamb Among Champions Week Biggest Losers

Fantasy football playoff Sunday number three proved to be much like the first two just with even bigger twists and turns. There were a number of dramatic turns and again, injuries. Not everyone can have that perfect lineup.



While Brock Purdy soared into the Top 5 on most fantasy production lists, their defense lost owners four points. Him and Christian McCaffrey combined for nearly 65 points on Sunday night. Jake Tonges subbed in for George Kittle and scored 19 points while Luther Burden led the way for wide receivers from the Sunday Night game (27 points).

So, which players left your fantasy football team a little short at the most crucial time? Which players absolutely made you wish you never picked them? Here are just a few that made Monday morning breakfast a little difficult to stomach.

Scoring for fantasy football losers is based on the standard PPR format.

Jared Goff - Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions really went down with the ship over the past month. Six turnovers will sink any team but Detroit and Goff just have not been the same. The quarterback did not even manage 200 passing yards on Christmas. He left many fantasy football owners with tons of coal in their stockings.

Worse, Goff lead all starting quarterbacks with those three fumbles as mentioned. This was a solid matchup for the Lions and they failed miserably. Detroit scored nearly 20 points beloe expectation on Thursday and Goff was 14.12 points off his projected total. The ripple effect was felt through the Lions' entire offense.

Amon-Ra St. Brown caught eight passes but only for 68 yards. Jahmyr Gibbs managed a meager 64 yards from scrimmage and fumbled once himself. Detroit fell from contending to the division to finishing in last place in a mere month. It was certainly not a December to remember for them.

Josh Jacobs - Green Bay Packers

It will make no sense to many why Josh Jacobs even played the last two weeks. Yes, it is admirble to play through an injury according to some. It is not when that becomes a detriment to the team. Green Bay felt that the last two weeks as Jacobs followed up his worst performance of the year against Chicago by being a total non-factor against Baltimore on Saturday night.

Jacobs had five touches against the Ravens and ran for a mere three years (four carries). Malik Willis became the running game as Green Bay just could not rely on either of its running backs. Jacobs was projected to score 14.7 points as the Baltimore defense was ranked only 15th against the run. In the end, the Ravens held Green Bay to just 79 yards on the ground.

That is what happens when you run the ball 53 times with great success and control the ball for more than 40 minutes.

Ceedee lamb and Josh Jacobs ruined my one championship team. Im more than alive in my other league — James Howlett (@WashedTanny) December 29, 2025

Jacobs was on the field for maybe one snap in the second half. At some point, not playing at all had to be an option, right?

CeeDee Lamb - Dallas Cowboys

In a game with 53 combined points, there were room for more. Dallas and Washington played early on Christmas Day and literally, the defenses were mostly out to lunch. Unfortunately, CeeDee Lamb did not get this memo. The Dallas Wide Receiver was targeted 10 times but seemingly could not find any seams or get much separation at all.

The result was five catches for 46 yards. Lamb's last two weeks totaled out to 11 receptions for 97 yards. For perspective, the three weeks previous saw him surpass 100 yards every single time. Having faith in Lamb this week proved to be not smart.

Dak Prescott threw for 307 yards and yet their leading receiver in terms of receiving yards made one catch. Sure, it was a glorious 86 yards touchdown (a beautiful throw, catch, and breakaway speed), but it meant fantasy glory was not to be had again by Lamb owners.

The only wide receiver worse over the weekend was probably DJ Moore of the Chicago Bears. Then again, he became a footnote in a game where the teams combined for 80 points. Lamb hurt because the wide receiver just looked a step slow out there.

More Fantasy On SI News: