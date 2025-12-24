Cowboys vs. Commanders Best NFL Prop Bets for Christmas Day in Week 17 (How to Bet on CeeDee Lamb)
Christmas Day NFL action kicks off on Thursday afternoon in an NFC East duel between the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys. Before the season began, fans of these two teams had hoped this would be a matchup with significant postseason implications, but instead, both are already eliminated from contention.
With that being said, we can still have some fun and bet on this game. You can find my best bet in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you a few of my top prop bets for this game. Let's dive into them.
Cowboys vs. Commanders Best NFL Prop Bets
- CeeDee Lamb Longest Reception OVER 26.5 Yards (-120)
- Deebo Samuel OVER 4.5 Receptions (+106)
- Javonte Williams OVER 74.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
CeeDee Lamb Longest Reception OVER 26.5 Yards (-120)
The Commanders have allowed 12 receptions this season of 40+ yards, which is the second most in the NFL. That could line up for the Cowboys' receivers, including CeeDee Lamb, to have a big game. If Lamb can be on the receiving end of one of these explosive plays, this bet will cash.
Deebo Samuel OVER 4.5 Receptions (+106)
Deebo Samuel has seen plenty of action for the Commanders lately. He has seen 5+ targets in 10 of his last 11 starts, and now he gets to take on a Cowboys team that ranks 28th in opponent dropback success rate and 31st in opponent dropback EPA. The Commanders' receivers could end up having a big game on Christmas.
Javonte Williams OVER 74.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
The Commanders have been one of the worst run-stopping teams in the league this season. They're 28th in the league in both opponent rush EPA and opponent yards per carry, allowing 4.8 yards per rush. Javonte Williams could have a busy day, especially if the Cowboys can take an early lead.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
