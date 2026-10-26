Christian McCaffrey, Cam Skattebo And Other Notable Week 7 Fantasy Football Injuries

Week 7 of the fantasy football season is nearing its close, and some notable contributors are dealing with crucial injuries heading into Week 8. Fantasy managers will be tasked with monitoring the statuses of key players during the week, as injuries continue to shape lineups on a week-to-week basis. We’ll explore some of the notable injuries to fantasy stars from Week 7, and these players’ outlook for the upcoming week.

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers - RB

Oct 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs from Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels (53) during the first quarterat Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers suffered their first loss of the season against the Atlanta Falcons. During Sunday’s game, star running back Christian McCaffrey exited with a thigh injury during the first half, but managed to return after halftime, resulting in an organization-wide breath of relief. He tallied 19.0 PPR points and an RB5 finish for Week 7. The 49ers have a bye in Week 8, and the star running back will have some time to recoup ahead of a favorable matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Christian McCaffrey has returned. https://t.co/e0L42P6Mp2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2026

Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks - WR

Kenneth Walker III’s revenge game was not to be on Sunday Night Football, as the Seattle Seahawks mustered a win over the Kansas City Chiefs despite a crucial injury offensively. Seahawks wideout Rashid Shaheed exited the game during the first half, hauling in two of his three targets for one yard prior to his injury. Shaheed is currently questionable to suit up for the team’s Week 8 clash against the Chicago Bears, presenting a favorable matchup for Seattle’s star fantasy contributors.

Seattle WR Rashid Shaheed will not return tonight due to a knee injury; Seahawks RB Velus Jones Jr. is out due to a hamstring injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 26, 2026

Aaron Jones Sr., Minnesota Vikings - RB

Oct 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (33) practices before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Minnesota Vikings are the NFL’s lone remaining undefeated team, moving to 6-0 on Sunday with a 16-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Veteran running back Aaron Jones left the game in the fourth quarter with a knee injury, raising a questionable designation for his Week 8 status. Fellow Vikings running back Jordan Mason tallied the bulk of the carries prior to Jones’ exit, and will be in for a similar workload against the Detroit Lions.

Vikings RB Aaron Jones will have an MRI on his knee on Monday. The hope is that it won't be a long-term injury. https://t.co/EC8Bzcqs77 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 25, 2026

Jaylin Noel, Houston Texans - WR

The Houston Texans suffered an upset loss to the New York Giants in overtime on Sunday, enduring yet another notable injury in the receiving corps. Wideout Jaylin Noel exited the game with turf toe and was spotted with a walking boot after the game. Noel is the latest Texans wideout to hit the injury report, and will likely miss a handful of games with the injury. He hauled in each of his two targets in Week 7 prior to his injury.

Cam Skattebo, New York Giants - RB

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) reacts after defeating the Houston Texans in overtime at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the win over Houston, the New York Giants will be tasked with navigating some crucial injuries in the running back room. Lead rusher Cam Skattebo, who emerged with the best performance of his 2026 campaign thus far, went down with an apparent hamstring injury on a 42-yard run that set the Giants up for a game-winning touchdown. Skattebo reported he “felt something in his hamstring” when discussing the incident after the game, and must be monitored during the bye week.

Cam Skattebo said he felt something in his hamstring on his last rush of the game.



Skattebo added, "good thing we have a bye week," via @DanGrazianoESPN. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 25, 2026

Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants - RB

Fellow Giants back Tyrone Tracy went down prior to Skattebo’s injury, and was designated questionable to return with a hamstring issue of his own. Tracy was unable to return to the win over Houston, racking up six carries for 15 yards and a touchdown on the ground prior to his exit on Sunday. Like Skattebo, Tracy will need to be monitored during New York’s Week 8 bye.

Kenneth Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - RB

Oct 25, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) celebrates with running back Kenny Gainwell (1) after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a lackluster start to the season, enduring a plethora of injuries, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers notched their second win of the year with a dominant performance over the Carolina Panthers. During the 43-13 win, Buccaneers running back Kenneth Gainwell exited due to a hip injury, thrusting Sean Tucker into an expanded role behind Bucky Irving, who shined with 24.0 PPR points. Gainwell managed to return, but his status for Week 8 could be in question.

Status alert: Kenny Gainwell (hip) has returned to Sunday's game. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 25, 2026

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