Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Christian McCaffrey Injury Boosts 49ers' Sleeper

Christian McCaffrey continues to dominate fantasy football with his explosive performances, but now an injury has left the running back questionable to return against the Falcons.

The 49ers are already without several key receivers, including Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel, but wide receiver Christian Kirk has been activated from IR.

Without McCaffrey leading the running backs, who gets the workload for the 6-0 49ers?

Fantasy Football Impact

RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

McCaffrey has remained the starting running back for the 49ers, and he has been a key man for fantasy managers this season.

The running back is averaging 20.3 fantasy points per game, making him a must-start back for managers.

Injuries have hindered McCaffrey's previous seasons, and a thigh injury is the latest injury to the 10th year running back.

#49ers @SutterHealth Injury Update: Christian McCaffrey is questionable to return (thigh). — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 25, 2026

RB Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers

Black has had some explosive moments this season as the 49ers second running back, and he'll have the chance to get more touches on the ball with the injury to McCaffrey.

In his rookie season, Black has only averaged 3.3 fantasy points this season behind McCaffrey, but a touchdown for Black against the Falcons has helped the rookie's case for his third-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

If McCaffrey misses an extended period of time, look to Black to be the main running back for the 49ers.

TE George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Without Evans and Samuel, Kittle will have to be one of the 49ers' top targets.

In his 10th season, Kittle remains a threat through the air, averaging 15.0 fantasy points for fantasy managers this season.

Kittle has put on several impressive displays this season, including a two-touchdown day against the Cardinals in Week 3.

QB Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Purdy has been one of the most consistent quarterbacks for fantasy managers this season, with just two interceptions through six games.

Purdy has strung together top performances for managers despite the injuries to his receivers, with an average of 22.3 fantasy points this season.

Purdy can also use his legs, which he'll need to do given McCaffrey's injury.

How Will The 49ers Fare Without McCaffrey?

The 49ers are struggling with injuries, but the offense remains explosive, even without their top running back.

If McCaffrey misses time with his thigh injury, Black becomes a flex play for fantasy managers, given the workload he would face without CMC ahead of him.

Purdy remains a must-start quarterback given his dual threat of throwing and rushing.