Christian Watson, Blake Corum, and 2 Other Longshot Fantasy Football League Winners

Every season in fantasy football, there are players taken outside the first few rounds in drafts who end up being players who swing a fantasy team slated for an early-round playoff exit to a team competing for a fantasy football championship. With that, here are four projected late-round players in fantasy drafts that have league-winning upside for the 2026 NFL season.

Josh Downs

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) warms up before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR for the Indianapolis Colts, Josh Downs, is definitely flying under the radar in fantasy football going into the 2026 NFL season. Last season for the Colts, he had 58 receptions for 566 receiving yards and four TDs.

With Indianapolis' WR1 in 2024, Michael Pittman Jr., now a Pittsburgh Steeler, Downs will be the Colts' designated WR2 going into 2026. The Colts designated WR1 will be the guy they just gave a four-year $116 million contract extension, Alec Pierce. In his career, Pierce has mostly been a deep threat, but with the money that the Colts just gave to him, they clearly want and believe that he can be more than that. If that does not pan out, Downs, who has a far more versatile receiving game, could become QB Daniel Jones ' go-to target and be a fantasy football breakout.

Jerry Jeudy

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) warms up against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the moves the Cleveland Browns made in the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Jerry Jeudy’s outlook in fantasy football became a lot more blurry. The Browns drafted two WRs within the first two rounds: KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. Even with the additions of the two WRs, Jerry Jeudy still has the potential to be Cleveland’s WR1.

Last season with the Browns, Jeudy had 50 receptions for 602 receiving yards and two TDs. Those stats are severely down from his 2024 season, where he had 90 receptions for 1,229 receiving yards and four TDs.

Being just a couple of seasons removed from production that led Jeudy to be WR12 in PPR fantasy football formats, and with him having the most experience in Cleveland’s WR room, Jeudy still holds great fantasy breakout potential. He is ranked by ESPN in PPR fantasy formats as WR55.

Christain Watson

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) catches a pass against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens won the game, 41-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WR for the Green Bay Packers, Christian Watson, despite playing just 10 games in the 2025 season, is coming into the 2026 season with a lot of momentum. Last season, Watson recorded 35 receptions for 611 receiving yards and six TDs. In three of his last five regular-season games, he had over 80 receiving yards and recorded a TD.

The Packers, now without WR Romeo Doubs, will have volume open up for grabs. WRs like Watson and second-year player Matthew Golden could certainly up their fantasy value with that usage available.

Blake Corum

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Los Angeles Rams RB2, Blake Corum, could be in for a big fantasy season in 2026. He is coming off his best season in his two-year NFL career, where he saw a big rise in his usage compared to his rookie season in 2024.

In 2024, Corum, in 17 games, had 58 carries for 207 rushing yards and zero TDs. In 2025, in 17 games, he had 145 carries for 746 rushing yards and six TDs.

Corum will still be option number two in the Rams' backfield, behind their number one option, Kyren Williams. Even with Williams ahead of him on Los Angeles' depth chart, Corum can still play well above his ADP in fantasy football and become a startable fantasy player. ESPN, in their 2026 PPR rankings, has him as RB40.

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