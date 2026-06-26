Darius Acuff Jr. And 3 Other Top Rookies For Fantasy Basketball

With the 2026 NBA Draft now concluded, it is clear that some first-year players are set up to be more successful in fantasy basketball than others, based on the team they landed with. Here are the top four rookies to go after in fantasy drafts for the upcoming 2026-2027 season.

Cameron Boozer

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the third pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Duke forward Cameron Boozer after he was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies at Barclays Center. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In the most likely of scenarios, Cameron Boozer, a forward from the University of Duke, was drafted at #3 overall by the Memphis Grizzlies. He will be a starter on day one with the possibility of being a meaningful contributor for the Grizzlies on offense right away. If his scoring does not translate right away in the NBA, at the level he scored at Duke last season, he will still serve as a playable player in fantasy basketball. That comes from his rebounding and playmaking ability. He also may end up having a reduced role in scoring the ball right away with the Grizzlies' current construction of their roster.

Players that could have significant usage on the offensive end for Memphis are Ty Jeremoe, Zach Edey, and Cedric Coward. Jerome, in 16 games with the Grizzlies last season, averaged 19.7 PPG in just 22.6 MPG. Coward averaged 13.6 PPG, and Edey averaged 13.6 PPG in the 11 games he played. Ja Morant could also have an impact on Boozer's role in the Memphis offense if he were to stay and not be traded, although that seems like an unlikely outcome.

Darius Acuff Jr.

Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) looks on during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Point guard out of the University of Arkansas, Darius Acuff Jr., has the potential to be the best fantasy basketball player in his class in the 2026-2027 season based on where he got drafted. He was selected #7 overall by the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings are in full rebuild mode, and even with veterans DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis on their roster, Acuff Jr. should be the number one scoring option on their roster day one. Last season for the Razorbacks, he averaged 23.5 PPG. Either one or both of Sabonis and DeRozan have a high chance of not being on Sacramento’s opening day roster for next season, as the Kings look to turn to a new page in their franchise.

AJ Dybantsa

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; AJ Dybantsa poses for photos with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected first overall by the Washington Wizards during the 2026 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The #1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, AJ Dyabntsa, taken by the Washington Wizards, could have a breakout year in fantasy. With Trae Young and Anthony Davis on the Wizards roster, how he will perform alongside them is iffy. But given that he led college basketball in scoring last season, averaging 25.5 PPG, he is worth taking near his ADP in fantasy drafts. Also, it sounds like there is a real possibility that Davis could be on the move again, with him being mentioned in trade rumors. If that is the case, Dybantsa’s ceiling in fantasy basketball would rise to another level.

Christian Anderson Jr.

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the eighteenth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson Jr. after he was selected by the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The average draft position of Christian Anderson Jr. should be much lower than the guys taken above him. While he may not put up the same level of fantasy numbers as them in year one, he is worth a late-round swing in a fantasy draft as he currently has fairly high upside.

The team that drafted him, the Charlotte Hornets at #18 overall, recently traded their starting PG, LaMelo Ball. With him out of the picture, that spot in their starting lineup is currently up for grabs. That thus gives a reason to take a chance on Andesron Jr. in fantasy. Last season for Texas Tech, he averaged 18.4 PPG and 7.4 APG. The Hornets could still go and address their starting PG need elsewhere, and if they did that, Anderson Jr.'s value in fantasy basketball for his rookie season would plummet immediately.

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