Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs Dominate the Week 11 Fantasy Football Red Zone Report
This is our Red Zone Report and we find some movers both up and down the standings. These players have been dominant in the Red Zone and that is good news. Why? We print money in the Red Zone. One touchdown equals 60 yards of offense and so it goes a very long way. Today, I will show you the targets, touchdowns, and rushing attempt leaders.
WIDE RECEIVER TARGET LEADERS
The Kings of the Red Zone have been Davante Adams and Amon-Ra St. Brown. They remain 1-2 and Adams has risen to 2.3 Targets per Game. Our third key name has been Keenan Allen, but it looks that he has fallen a bit. Ladd McConkey is the reason for that.
Our risers include Ja'Marr Chase and Deebo Samuel. Samuel is very intriguing as he may very well be the WR1 for the remainder of the season. That is if the Commanders shut down Terry McLaurin. It seems that he will return, but he could be shutdown even after he returns.
Troy Franklin has maintained to dominate Courtland Sutton for the WR1 role. I would expect it to remain as we are already in Week 11, and it has not tailed off.
Marvin Harrison Jr. is a WR1 with Jacoby Brissett. That shows here and it will remain.
WIDE RECEIVER TOUCHDOWN LEADERS
As we see above, three players reign supreme — Davante Adams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Drake London. This is no stunning sight.
London is our pleasant riser. He has found a rapport with Michael Penix Jr. over the past couple weeks that has gifted him 7-of-17 of these targets.
One would think that Courtland Sutton cannot be too far behind Troy Franklin? Wrong. Sutton is WR59 on this list (1 Touchdown).
WIDE RECEIVING TARGET SHARE
I find it very important to look at this metric. This shows the leaders in Red Zone Target Share within their offenses. If that player has a high target share, the offense may not be overpowering, but in a favorable matchup, this player has a great chance to score.
Jauan Jennings and DK Metcalf are prime examples. They are on lesser producing offenses, but they will be the prime targets when the Red Zone calls. Romeo Doubs is another great example, especially with Tucker Kraft out for the season. He is their guy.
TIGHT END LEADERS
Trey McBride has really flipped the script in 2025. He lacked to have any value in the endzone last season. The Cardinals have changed that as he is the TE1 is many formats.
I would expect Goedert to drop off here. The production level is great, but (6) Touchdowns in (7) Targets is unsustainable.
Jake Ferguson, Tyler Warren, and Theo Johnson earn must-start weekly status given their share over >1.0 Red Zone Targets per Game.
AJ Barner, Zach Ertz, and Mark Andrews are great, but more matchup reliant.
RUNNING BACK LEADERS
Many Running Backs earn value in their own way. Christian McCaffrey has been dominant in both the rushing and receiving games. Josh Jacobs, on the other hand, crushes it with heavy ground and pound volume, detached from any passing game involvement.
Jonathan Taylor is within a historic pace that could taper off slightly, but very well may keep him as the RB1.
Kareem Hunt has shown what a running back can do as the sole-player in an Andy Reid offense.
Notice that Tyler Allgeier shows face, but not Bijan Robinson? It is stunning and frustrating to Fantasy Football managers.
Much of the list remains similar week-over-week. Any new names are insightful to see, such as Rico Dowdle. For the most part, the Running Back Red Zone Report coincides quite well with their overall rankings.