Fantasy Football Managers Must Stay Patient Amid Recent Bijan Robinson Struggles
If you have Bijan Robinson on your Fantasy Football team, you are understandably getting frustrated. The RB5 has zero touchdowns over his past three games. He also has two games where he failed to elapse 50 rushing yards. It is about time that we check in on Robinson and see what in the world is going on. He is supposed to be a Top-3 running back, and he is not playing like it. Let's dive in to some metrics.
2025 Stats: Bijan Robinson
- 135 Attempts (56% Team Rushes), 679 Yards (5.0 Yards per Carry), 2 Touchdowns
- 52 Targets (19% Target Share), 43 Receptions, 467 Yards, 2 Touchdowns
As good as Robinson is, he relies on being great. Players like Jonathan Taylor and Saquon Barkley may touch the ball 25+ times in a game. Robinson is averaging 17 touches per game. This is where he loses some value.
Tyler Allgeier is Robinson's backup and one of the best in the league. Allgeier has 89 Rushes, 270 Yards, and 6 Touchdowns. Allgeier also is out-rushing Robinson 21-to-17 in the Red Zone.
Should You Worry About Bijan Robinson?
Robinson has had less than (10) PPR points over two of his last three games. He has fallen down to RB5 and if this state of Falcons football continues, Robinson could drop closer to RB10. Will this be the case?
In 2024, Robinson finished as the RB3 in PPR settings. In the Red Zone, he out-snapped Allgeier 51-to-25. Robinson had 11 Touchdowns in the Red Zone, compared to Allgeier's 3 Touchdowns.
In 2025, it is pacing towards: (32) Red Zone Touches for Robinson and (40) to Allgeier. Robinson is (9) Red Zone Touchdowns off of his 2024 pace while Allgeier has already exceeded his 2024 mark by (2) Touchdowns.
It is reasonable to worry about Robinson. He is only off his 2024 pace of touches 1.8 less per game. He lacks the Red Zone Touchdown upside.
Rest-of-Season Outlook
It is unfortunate that Robinson has lacked his upside. Allgeier is just that good of a backup and he makes it reasonable to be used in high-leverage situations.
We do have optimism regarding Robinson. He should see an uptick in touches and touchdowns in the upcoming weeks. The Falcons have the 27th easiest schedule for the remainder of the season.
Robinson could very well chase back towards his 2024 pace of (365) total touches. It is worth noting that Allgeier had 5-of-21 Red Zone Touches in Week 10 alone. This is unlikely to maintain its pace. A gambling man would expect that Robinson will still get to at least 10 Total Touchdowns on the year (4 Currently) with upside of 15+.
Bijan Robinson is too good of a player to fail. They have thrived in running the offense through the air, given the recent breakout of Drake London. It is bound to shift back towards Robinson. I would be worried, be also very optimistic.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 11 Rankings:
- Bijan Robinson: RB3
- Tyler Allgeier: RB35