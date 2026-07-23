David Montgomery's Fantasy Football ADP May Be Too High After Texans Backfield Report

David Montgomery's fantasy football stock has climbed steadily ever since the Houston Texans acquired him from the Detroit Lions. The assumption was simple: Houston had landed its new featured running back, making Montgomery a safe RB2 with touchdown upside.

But the latest report out of Texans training camp suggests fantasy managers may need to rethink that outlook.

According to NFL Network's Jane Slater, Montgomery is expected to split lead-back duties with second-year running back Woody Marks, a development that could dramatically impact Montgomery's fantasy ceiling in 2026.

Texans RBs David Montgomery and Woody Marks are expected to split lead back reps at training camp, per @SlaterNFL. pic.twitter.com/Anm2qVHgqs — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) July 22, 2026

Woody Marks Isn't Just a Backup

Many expected Marks to serve as Montgomery's complement while learning behind the veteran.

Instead, Houston appears ready to give the second-year back a major role from the start of the season.

Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) runs during the first half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marks finished his rookie campaign on a high note in 2025, showing enough explosiveness and versatility to convince the coaching staff that he deserves significant touches. Rather than easing him into the offense, the Texans appear committed to making him an integral part of their rushing attack from Week 1.

That's not the type of news fantasy managers want to hear if they've been investing heavily in Montgomery.

Montgomery's Workload May Be Smaller Than Expected

Montgomery should still have an important role in Houston's offense.

His physical running style makes him an ideal option in short-yardage situations, near the goal line, and on early downs. Those responsibilities should allow him to remain a productive NFL player.

Fantasy football, however, is driven by volume.

If Marks handles a large share of the carries between the 20-yard lines while also seeing work as a receiver, Montgomery's weekly touch count could fall well below what fantasy managers were expecting when he arrived in Houston.

Instead of seeing 18 to 20 touches per game, Montgomery could find himself much closer to an even split.

Fantasy Managers Should Adjust Expectations

A committee backfield doesn't make Montgomery a player to avoid altogether, but it does make his current draft price much harder to justify.

Running backs being selected in the early rounds are typically expected to dominate their team's workload. If Montgomery is sharing opportunities with Marks, his week-to-week consistency becomes much less predictable, especially in PPR formats where Marks could carve out a meaningful receiving role.

Unless Montgomery's average draft position begins to fall, fantasy managers could be paying for a workload that simply may not exist.

Houston's Backfield Could Still Be Excellent

From the Texans' perspective, this strategy makes perfect sense.

Splitting carries should help keep Montgomery healthy over the course of a long season while allowing Marks to continue the momentum he built late in his rookie year. If both players perform as expected, Houston could feature one of the NFL's most balanced and efficient rushing attacks.

That's great news for the Texans.

For fantasy football managers, however, it's a different story.

If Jane Slater's report proves accurate and Montgomery and Marks truly split the lead-back role, Montgomery's current fantasy football value is likely inflated. Until his draft cost reflects the possibility of a true committee, there may be better investments available at running back.

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