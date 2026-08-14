De’Zhaun Stribling And 3 Other Rookies Improving Their Fantasy Stock In The Preseason

The preseason in the NFL serves as a proving ground for practice-squad-level players trying to make a statement that they belong in the league. But a lot of times, guys who already have roster spots use it as a launching pad to have a bigger role come the regular season.

Four rookies are making a good argument early in the preseason for larger roles for their respective teams, and fantasy football managers should be aware of them before the 2026 season officially begins.

De’Zhaun Stribling

August 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver De'zhaun Stribling (15) is tackled by Tennessee Titans cornerback Alontae Taylor (24) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the most shocking picks from the 2026 NFL Draft was when the San Fransico 49ers selected WR out of the University of Ole Miss, De’Zhaun Stribling. Big WR prospects like Germie Bernard out of the University of Alabama and Denzel Boston out of the University of Washington were still available. Stribling, who got picked 33rd overall, was projected to get drafted late in the second or third round. ESPN had Stribling as the 76th best prospect going into the NFL Draft.

So far in the NFL offseason and preseason, Stribling has looked all the part of a WR that should have been taken in the range he did. He recently had a strong showing in a joint practice against the Tennessee Titans, where a 49ers beat reporter went as far as saying he looked better than the #4 overall pick by the Titans in the draft, Ohio State WR Carnell Tate.

Stribling continued to trend up in San Francisco’s first preseason game against Tennessee. In the contest, he had seven receptions for 63 receiving yards. A lot of that production came against what will be the Titans' starting defensive unit for 2026.

Stribling, who is ranked WR64 by ESPN for PPR fantasy formats, is worth a late-round dart throw in fantasy drafts. With WR Ricky Pearsall out for the season, he could have meaningful fantasy production in his rookie season.

Germie Bernard

Aug 03, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) participates in a practice session at Training camp at Saint Vincent College. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Bernard looked good in the Steelers' opening preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. He was involved in the limited amount of time he played, catching four passes for 51 receiving yards.

Bernard is ranked WR65 going into the 2026 season by ESPN for PPR formats. As of now, fantasy managers should not use a draft pick on him. He will be behind proven veterans DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. With a veteran QB, Aaron Rodgers, he will definitely target those guys a substantial amount more than Bernard early in the season. That is until the rookie can earn Rodgers' trust and develop chemistry with him. If that starts to happen, fantasy managers should be on the lookout for Bernard as a waiver-wire add.

Nick Singleton

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State running back Nick Singleton (RB18) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For a team that lacked explosive plays in the 2025 season, the Titans could get help in that department with their rookie RB, Nick Singleton. In his first preseason game against the 49ers, he had eight carries for 31 rushing yards. Outside of the preseason as well, Singleton has had a solid training camp. In a recent team scrimmage that took place at the Titans’ home stadium, he had a 15-yard run that was blown dead, but if it had not been, it could have been a 40-yard TD run.

With RBs Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears ahead of Singleton on the Tennessee depth chart, he also is not a player worth taking in fantasy drafts. But he is a player to monitor and should be seen as a prime add in dynasty leagues. At the start of th 2027 season, with Pollard and Spears both on expiring contracts, he could be the Titans' RB1

Jeremiyah Love

Running back Jeremiyah Love sprints down the field during Cardinals training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on July 23, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

ESPN, for PPR formats, has Arizona Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love ranked as RB7 and the 13th-best player available in PPR fantasy drafts for 2026. That is high for a rookie, but in his first preseason outing, he did not disprove that ranking.

Love, against the Las Vegas Raiders, had 11 carries for 58 yards and three receptions for 14 yards. He had several highlight moments in his time on the field.

There are real question marks regarding the Cardinals' QB and offensive line going into 2026, both holding the potential to hamper Love’s fantasy outlook. However, with Love’s talent alone, he could overcome those things and live up to his ADP in his rookie season.

More NFL Fantasy News On SI