Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love has officially made his debut.

Love, who was held out of last week's Hall of Fame Game, finally got the opportunity to take the field with his fellow Cardinals starters for a short amount of time against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

After playing the entire first half, the Cardinals opted to end Love's night.

Love, quite simply, looked exactly as advertised when the Cardinals made him such a high (and polarizing) draft selection. Simply put, Love displayed skills and tools that can make him a legitimate playmaker every Sunday.

Everything you need to know about Love's first performance on an NFL field:

Stats

Rushing Attempts: 11

Rushing Yards: 58

Average Yards Per Carry: 5.3

Rushing Touchdowns: 0

Receiving Targets: 3

Receptions: 3

Receiving Yards: 15

Receiving Touchdowns: 0

What We Liked

Love, once he found his footing, was able to really flash that third overall pick potential in both the run and pass. On the ground, he saw success particularly on outside zone plays and made numerous defenders miss, whether it be in the backfield or the open field.

In the passing attack, Love's route-running was as advertised from training camp — and so too were his hands. He caught all three targets thrown to him.

His speed, burst and vision were very much on display during his first two drives. When he picks a hole, he accelerates through. When greeted with contact, Love lowers his shoulders and tries to pick up extra yards.

His blend of power and agility was fun to watch in the small sample size we got from him.

What We Didn't Like

There quite honestly wasn't much left to be desired in Love's debut, but if we're going to nitpick:

It would have been great to see Love a bit more, though his health and preservation is obviously understood.

It did take Love just a bit to get going. Not that his opening drive was bad by any stretch, though most of his fun/highlight-worthy plays came on the second drive.

We didn't get to see Love break off an "explosive" rush of 20 yards or more... though he still reeled off a handful of impressive runs to the second level.

Again, all of the aforementioned points are 100% trying to fill this section. You'll often hear scouts discuss needing to fill the "cons" portion of a scouting report just for the sake of filling it. That's essentially what we're doing here.

Departing Thoughts

Though we only got a small sample size of Love, it's hard not to be impressed and excited about his first taste of NFL action.

All of the traits that were promised of the Notre Dame running back were on display in Las Vegas, and if he can duplicate this in the regular season, we should be in store for an incredibly fun season.

His Best Plays

Jeremiyah Love making a couple of guys miss 👀



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/0zWxy27wgW — NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2026