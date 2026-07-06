Deebo Samuel Landing Spots: 3 Best Fits for His 2026 Fantasy Football Value

Deebo Samuel is back on the open market.

The former 49er and Commander has long been one of the league’s most versatile playmakers, and now, at the veteran age of 30, he’s once again searching for a new home. For fantasy managers, a signing with the right roster could result in a big-time payout.

With that being said, plenty of teams could be in the running for Samuel’s services. Here are three squads that have the best chances of maximizing his fantasy value.

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) passes during the first half of an NFL Divisional Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pairing Deebo up with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry is an NFL defense’s nightmare.

To begin, it would be a shame not to mention the potential rushing schemes that could develop with this attack. Baltimore’s current setup already forces defenses to stretch across the entirety of the field, and the addition of Samuel would only further that strain. He could also immediately contribute to their passing attack, likely fitting in at the WR2 slot just behind Zay Flowers. He’d have a real chance out of the gate to carve out a role in Baltimore’s offense while giving fantasy managers realistic weekly upside.

Also, Baltimore is extremely good at manufacturing touches for its playmakers. For Samuel, this is even better. In his prime years with the 49ers, he thrived in an offense built around motion and backfield usage, which Baltimore is more than capable of replicating. Even if he doesn’t have high volume, the Ravens’ offensive framework could create enough gaps to keep him as a sturdy flex option.

Baltimore also has a historical tendency to sign veteran receivers, previously bringing in wideouts like DeAndre Hopkins and Odell Beckham Jr. to help spark their offense. And while Samuel would likely follow in their trend of limited touches, his ceiling still brings plenty of opportunities for big plays.

If Deebo wishes to rejuvenate his career through a deceptive rushing offense, Baltimore is the place to be.

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs out of the tunnel during the Detroit Lions season opener against the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field in Detroit. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Throughout this entire offseason, the Rams have been headhunting for a final wideout that can fit their offense, and Deebo Samuel very well could be their guy. If there is anyone across the NFL who knows how to use his type of skillset, it’s Sean McVay.

From a fantasy perspective, Los Angeles is the perfect location for Samuel to amplify what he is best at. The Rams already have dynamic receivers in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, and the addition of Samuel would solidify this core as the best in the NFL. And, with the primary two drawing attention from defenses, Samuel could benefit immensely as an overlooked third option. And for an offense as unique as the Rams, he could attack from essentially anywhere on the field.

Obviously, his volume would be capped due to the amount of star power in the lineup, but the fit still holds true. McVay’s creativity could easily carve out a role for Samuel early on, and he could easily spike in production under the right circumstances.

If a scheme fit is what Samuel is looking for, Los Angeles is a top option.

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) adjusts the line during the first quarter of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The entire NFL is aware of Green Bay’s receiving issues in recent years, and Deebo Samuel could be a major step in the right direction. Fantasy managers, therefore, would have plenty to celebrate about.

The Packers lost two of their top receivers this offseason, with Romeo Doubs signing with New England and Dontayvion Wicks being traded to Philadelphia. That leaves Christian Watson and Jayden Reed as the only true threats in their passing attack, meaning that Samuel could step in and get meaningful usage almost instantly. His versatility would also be great for a backfield that has seen some serious controversy this offseason. Whether on the ground or through the air, Samuel would likely see at least somewhat consistent usage.

Volume, more than anything, is what makes Green Bay such a perfect fantasy fit. Samuel wouldn’t have to be just a gadget player, and instead could help lead a receiving room that still lacks proven depth. And, similar to McVay, Matt LaFleur is more than capable of using his versatility correctly. Between the potential target share and his ability to stretch the ends of the field, Samuel would have a real shot to go beyond just a flex player in 2026.

If volume is the number one priority, Green Bay should be Samuel’s top option.