Romeo Doubs Looks Like a Sleeper in Fantasy Football Drafts Despite AJ Brown Rumors
Romeo Doubs may not profile as a traditional alpha receiver, but his move to New England gives him something fantasy managers care about most: opportunity. With WR1 snaps, a rising quarterback in Drake Maye, and a modest ADP outside the top 100, Doubs has clear value appeal in early 2026 drafts.
Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots
Over his four seasons with the Packers, Doubs caught 202 passes for 2,424 yards and 21 touchdowns on 320 targets across 59 games. He averaged 3.4 catches for 41.2 yards and 0.36 touchdowns per contest (9.68 fantasy points per game in PPR formats), painting him as a borderline backend WR3.
Doubs comes off a career high in receiving yards (724) and yards per catch (13.2). Before 2025, he had never gained 40 yards or more on a catch in the NFL during the regular season (two last year). His best showing in receiving yards came in the postseason (8/124/1 on 11 targets), which was also the case in 2023 (6/151/1). Doubs also had an impact game (6/58/3) in Week 4. He scored between 10.00 and 19.50 fantasy points in six other matchups, making him a viable start in 44.4% of his games.
I don’t view Doubs as WR1 or WR2 on an NFL team. He has improved against man coverage over the past two years, and Green Bay featured him in some jump ball situations at the goal line in 2025.
Romeo Doubs 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Fantasy Outlook: Over the past three seasons, Doubs finished 37th (174.40), 56th (132.10 – four missed games), and 37th (16.50) in fantasy points. Green Bay gave him WR1 snaps (74.2%) last season. New England paid him $68 million for four years in March.
For comparison, the Packers threw the ball 23 times fewer than New England in 2025, resulting in 33 less completions. The next step for Doubs could be 70 catches for 850 yards with six to eight touchdowns, putting him in a backend WR2 conversation in the fantasy market. Doubs is the 48th-ranked wideout in early May, with an ADP of 106 in the NFFC. His price point will be fluid over the summer. For now, I expect him to outperform his price point.
Managers should monitor the AJ Brown situation as a trade would instantly shake up New England's wide recever room and shift the fantasy football landscape.
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Matt Brandon has spent more than a decade in the fantasy sports and sports media world, with stops at Scout Media, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, DrRoto.com, Fantasy SP, FullTime Fantasy, and several other industry staples. A three-time Top-10 finisher in FantasyPros’ national rankings competition, Brandon has also captured multiple major DFS tournament wins on FanDuel and DraftKings. His true expertise lies in season-long fantasy football and fantasy basketball, along with sports betting analysis. A lifelong New Yorker, he proudly bleeds blue for his Giants, Knicks, Rangers, and Mets. Brandon also covers Major League Baseball, with a particular focus on the Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants, and Philadelphia PhilliesFollow MattFantasyFF
With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.Follow Shawn__Childs