Romeo Doubs Looks Like a Sleeper in Fantasy Football Drafts Despite AJ Brown Rumors

Romeo Doubs may not profile as a traditional alpha receiver, but his move to New England gives him something fantasy managers care about most: opportunity. With WR1 snaps, a rising quarterback in Drake Maye, and a modest ADP outside the top 100, Doubs has clear value appeal in early 2026 drafts.

Patriots signing WR Romeo Doubs to a 4-year deal worth roughly $70M. (via @Rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/V4F2Rq9JTU — NFL (@NFL) March 10, 2026

Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots

Over his four seasons with the Packers, Doubs caught 202 passes for 2,424 yards and 21 touchdowns on 320 targets across 59 games. He averaged 3.4 catches for 41.2 yards and 0.36 touchdowns per contest (9.68 fantasy points per game in PPR formats), painting him as a borderline backend WR3.

Doubs comes off a career high in receiving yards (724) and yards per catch (13.2). Before 2025, he had never gained 40 yards or more on a catch in the NFL during the regular season (two last year). His best showing in receiving yards came in the postseason (8/124/1 on 11 targets), which was also the case in 2023 (6/151/1). Doubs also had an impact game (6/58/3) in Week 4. He scored between 10.00 and 19.50 fantasy points in six other matchups, making him a viable start in 44.4% of his games.

I don’t view Doubs as WR1 or WR2 on an NFL team. He has improved against man coverage over the past two years, and Green Bay featured him in some jump ball situations at the goal line in 2025.

Romeo Doubs 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Over the past three seasons, Doubs finished 37th (174.40), 56th (132.10 – four missed games), and 37th (16.50) in fantasy points. Green Bay gave him WR1 snaps (74.2%) last season. New England paid him $68 million for four years in March.

For comparison, the Packers threw the ball 23 times fewer than New England in 2025, resulting in 33 less completions. The next step for Doubs could be 70 catches for 850 yards with six to eight touchdowns, putting him in a backend WR2 conversation in the fantasy market. Doubs is the 48th-ranked wideout in early May, with an ADP of 106 in the NFFC. His price point will be fluid over the summer. For now, I expect him to outperform his price point.

Managers should monitor the AJ Brown situation as a trade would instantly shake up New England's wide recever room and shift the fantasy football landscape.

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