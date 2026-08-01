Deebo Samuel's Return to 49ers Could Revive His Fantasy Football Value

After months of uncertainty, Deebo Samuel has decided to return to where he developed his fantasy football reputation.

Following a one-year stint in Washington, the versatile wideout is returning to San Francisco, the franchise he once called home for the first six years of his NFL career. Samuel’s unique ability to contribute as both a receiver and rusher has always given him fantasy upside, but his reunion with the 49ers’ current receiving corps could create ripple effects across the fantasy landscape.

Fantasy managers now have another storyline to monitor as training camp gets underway, and Samuel’s fantasy stock is already trending upward.

What Samuel’s Return Means for the 49ers’ Offense

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) warms up before the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In recent days, the 49ers faithful were informed of some devastating news regarding their receiving room: Ricky Pearsall’s injury had returned.

The promising young wideout suffered a notable PCL injury early in the 2025 season, resulting in him appearing in just 9 games. And as the offseason progressed, Pearsall began experiencing swelling in that same knee, prompting him to seek additional medical attention. While tests are still being conducted, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there are growing questions about “if and when he’ll be able to play this season.”

Ricky Pearsall Could Be Out For An Indefinite Amount Of Time. Per, @AdamSchefter



“It could be for an indefinite period, we will see what happens here with further consultation.” https://t.co/JckGie4EC1 pic.twitter.com/HU67O3yUsR — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) July 31, 2026

Just days after the news broke, San Francisco decided to reunite with Deebo Samuel.

If Pearsall does not return this season, Samuel is an easy plug-and-play piece who can help offset the loss while also bringing a skill set the team is beyond familiar with. From a fantasy standpoint, however, his arrival marks some interesting shifts in the 49ers’ offense. Although Samuel is also a rusher, his arrival shouldn’t have any drastic impacts on Christian McCaffrey’s stock. He will likely see some carries; however, his presence alone could create lighter boxes and more favorable opportunities for CMC. Thus, there’s no real concern on this part.

The bigger fantasy question revolves around Mike Evans. Samuel and Evans have the chance to become a perfect pair, with Samuel taking the short and intermediate routes while Evans hauls in the long ball. However, that is no guarantee. There is a possibility that Samuel caps Evans’ weekly ceiling, especially considering his past comments mid-season about targets. And while he should still be the primary downfield threat and WR1, Samuel’s versatility could generate enough noise to make Evans more touchdown-dependent than managers would like.

Deebo Samuel Fantasy Football Outlook

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

For Samuel, however, there isn’t anywhere that can maximize his skill set like San Francisco. This applies to fantasy just as much as it does on Sundays.

The 49ers ranked 15th in the NFL in yards after the catch last season, an area Samuel can immediately help improve. He’s a threat from essentially everywhere on the field, so much so that his signature “Deebo Package” was created with solely him in mind. His versatility has always been his greatest asset for San Francisco, and Kyle Shanahan knows exactly how to get Samuel touches in space.

Furthermore, with Pearsall’s future in the air, Samuel could see a substantial workload right out of the gate. He pairs perfectly with both Evans and McCaffrey, meaning that plenty of opportunities should be available for him to carve out routine fantasy value. As long as San Francisco returns to featuring Samuel in innovative schemes as they have in the past, he could quickly emerge as a fantastic bargain for managers during the 2026 season.