DeVonta Smith and 2 Other Dynasty Fantasy Football Stock Risers 

There is a group of players who are much more sought after in fantasy football going into the 2026 NFL season than they were in 2025, from trades and a myriad of other things. With that, here are three players whose dynasty fantasy stocks improved from the start of last season to now.

DeVonta Smith

Jun 10, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) addresses media during a press conference at NovaCare Complex. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeVonta Smith holds the potential to be a top-five WR in fantasy football. That comes from WR1 for the Philadelphia Eagles for the past four seasons, AJ Brown, being traded to the New England Patriots.

Smith is now the clear top pass-catching threat for Philly. Rookie WR from USC, Maki Lemon, should have some volume on offense, but not near the mark Brown has had during his tenure with the Eagles.

Last season, Smith had 77 receptions for 1,008 receiving yards and four TDs. Those stats have the chance to jump up to career-high numbers in 2026, and with all the potential he has coming into the season, it should be warranted for fantasy managers to take him above his ADP. On ESPN’s Top 300 Cheat Sheet in PPR fantasy football formats, he is ranked as WR16 and the 34th best player available. In dynasty leagues, he is a player to go after because he is early in his prime as a receiver, and if he were to break out, his high production could be sustained through several seasons

Jahmyr Gibbs

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the 1st quarter at Paycor Stadium on October 5, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Detroit Lions will be without RB David Montgomery next season, which should help RB1 Jahmyr Gibbs reach another level and make his outlook in dynasty fantasy football trend up for seasons to come.

This past season, Gibbs in PPR formats ended as RB3, only ranking behind Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson and San Fransico 49ers' Christian McCaffrey. He earned that spot by rushing for 1,223 rushing yards, having 616 receiving yards, and logging a career-high total of 18 TDS.

The Lions did bring in another RB2, Isiah Pacheco, but he is a bit of a downgrade compared to Montgomery. Pacheco, last season for the Kansas City Chiefs, had 118 rushes for 462 yards and had two total TDs. He is not much of a receiving threat, as he only had 19 receptions for 101 yards in the 13 games he played in 2025.

Harold Fannin Jr.

Canton McKinley grad Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (88) fields questions during a press conference before NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Whichever dynasty owner got Cleveland Browns TE Harold Fannin Jr. may have locked up a top five TE in fantasy football for years to come.

In 2025, in his rookie season, Fannin Jr. had 72 receptions for 731 receiving yards and had seven TDs. Those stats have a chance to grow even greater in 2026, with the Browns' TE depth chart from a year ago depleting. They no longer have their TE1 from the start of last season, David Njoku, which makes Fannin Jr. the team’s TE1 going into game one in the 2026 season. With that role from the start, Fannin Jr., who finished as TE6 in 2025, can make a push up a couple of spots in 2026.

More NFL Fantasy News On SI